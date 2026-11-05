Da’Mazion Vanhouter Credits Patience Ahead Of Ivan Balaz Fight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter says his biggest improvement this year has been learning to handle the anticipation of a fight. The unbeaten American heavyweight described a calmer approach in a November 5 interview published by UFC.com, two days before he meets Ivan Balaz at Zuffa Boxing 12 in London.

Vanhouter distinguished that pre-fight anxiety from his experience once a contest begins. He told interviewer Steve Latrell that becoming accustomed to public appearances and competing more regularly had helped him settle. Inside the ropes, he said, his attention shifts to the work itself rather than the nerves that accompany preparation.

He also identified footwork as an answer to opponents who have advantages in height or reach. His confidence comes from how quickly he can move, not from an expectation that he will always be the larger man.

A heavyweight assignment over eight rounds

The promotion’s separate fight-by-fight preview lists Balaz as a 30-year-old Slovak making his first Zuffa appearance. His only professional defeat came against Johnny Fisher in 2025, and a victory in London would be his tenth. The scheduled eight-round distance is already part of the announced Copper Box lineup; the newly published interview does not change either the opponent or the format.

Vanhouter said he leaves opponent selection to the people arranging his fights. He acknowledged Balaz’s previous meeting with Fisher, but did not present a detailed tactical breakdown or claim to have chosen the matchup himself.

The published preview does not advertise a championship at stake in this heavyweight contest. It is a scheduled main-card appearance, not a title challenge.

Speed and power on another level 💪 The young American heavyweight looks to continue his dominance at #ZuffaBoxing12 👊 🎟️ https://t.co/5UKwop50iz | 🥊 SAT NOV 7 pic.twitter.com/zdGmgatQHX — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) November 5, 2026

At 13-0, Vanhouter is pursuing a fourth Zuffa stoppage in 2026. His three previous appearances produced wins against Julian Gomez, Raphael Murphy and Raphael Akpejiori. The latter two ended in the first round, while Gomez lasted into the third. His overall record includes ten knockout victories and seven consecutive wins inside the distance.

The promotional clip above revisits earlier action. It is not footage of the Balaz fight, which has not happened. Saturday’s assignment will determine whether that sequence continues; no result has been announced.

London return for Zuffa’s cruiserweights

Zuffa Boxing 12 takes place on November 7 at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford. Chris Billam-Smith faces Cheavon Clarke in the cruiserweight main event, while Denzel Bentley meets Shane Mosley Jr. at middleweight in the co-main event. Paramount+ and Sky Sports carry the show.

Vanhouter’s bout sits on the main card, below those two contests. For the 21-year-old, the immediate objective is another unbeaten outing, with his newly described patience facing its next practical test against an opponent arriving for his promotional debut.