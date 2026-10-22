Dalton Smith Calls For Lifetime Bans For Drug Cheats

Dalton Smith wants lifetime bans for drug cheats, arguing that boxing’s existing punishments are insufficient. The WBC super lightweight champion outlined his position in an October 21 interview before facing Alberto Puello in Sheffield.

His remarks are a proposal for tougher sanctions, not an announcement that a governing body has adopted a new rule. That distinction matters because anti-doping penalties can differ according to the violation, intent, degree of fault and applicable regulatory system.

Smith questions the consistency of punishments

Smith believes doping remains a problem and wants stronger deterrence. He also questioned the consistency of different suspensions, while acknowledging that punishment is not his decision. He said:

“I just think their punishment needs to be a little bit harsher. If anything they need lifetime bans”

He remained focused on preparing for the best version of Puello, rather than allowing concerns about drug testing to determine his approach. His broader interview described an injury layoff that provided preparation time, unchanged training habits and reduced pressure after winning the title.

Future U.S. appearances and Shakur Stevenson interest him, but he plans to stay at 140 pounds. Hillsborough remains an ambition conditional on winning rather than a confirmed booking.

Why a failed test is not a universal lifetime ban

UK Anti-Doping’s published explanation distinguishes intentional cheating from other circumstances. For presence or use violations, it describes a basic four-year period of ineligibility for intentional conduct and two years otherwise, subject to provisions that can reduce the penalty.

The agency identifies fault as a significant factor. A specified substance or contaminated product, together with a finding of no significant fault, can produce a sanction ranging from two years to a reprimand. A finding of no fault or negligence can eliminate ineligibility altogether.

That does not mean all cases are treated leniently. Multiple violations or substances can increase the sanction beyond four years, and some offenses can carry a lifetime ban. UKAD also explains that prompt admission or substantial assistance to an investigation can affect the eventual penalty.

The agency lists eleven anti-doping rule violations, not only positive samples. Seven also apply to coaches or other support personnel, rather than athletes alone.

The World Anti-Doping Code separately provides for sanctions extending to lifetime ineligibility for trafficking or administration offenses, depending on seriousness. Its third-violation provision also includes a lifetime sanction, but retains specified exceptions. The framework therefore already contains life bans without making them the automatic result of every adverse finding.

Those published provisions explain why comparing only the length of two suspensions can miss important differences. They should not be treated as a ruling on any individual boxer’s case, or as proof that every professional boxing commission applies an identical process.

Saturday remains the immediate assignment

Matchroom lists Smith against Puello on October 24 at Utilita Arena, with the WBC world super lightweight title at stake. The champion enters at 19-0 with 14 knockouts; the challenger is 25-1 with 11. This is a scheduled championship fight, not a disciplinary hearing or a newly announced sanction.

Puello has disputed Smith’s confidence against southpaws. Beyond the defense, Hillsborough remains a possible future destination, not an agreed next event. More boxing coverage follows the developing title picture.