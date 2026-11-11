Daisuke Shiraki Favors Position Over Submission Hunting At ROMAN6

Daisuke Shiraki does not intend to chase a submission at the expense of position when he faces Grant Bogdanove at ROMAN6. In a November 11 written interview with MMAPLANET, the Japanese grappler said his focus is on his own responses rather than predicting his opponent’s approach.

The 46-year-old ruled out returning to MMA, describing this appearance as an extension of his present grappling. He does not anticipate a wholesale training overhaul for the expanded rules. A professional instructor, he distinguishes teaching from amateur competition and says his preparation is not at his former Shooto intensity.

The organizer lists their contest for November 14 at Ota City Industrial Plaza PiO in Tokyo, with a ten-minute limit and an 86-kilogram contract. Shiraki represents CARPE DIEM HOPE; Bogdanove represents Life Jiu Jitsu Academy. Their match belongs to the Kengan Ashura collaboration, not the promotion’s separate gi-MMA featherweight championship tournament.

A Different Route To A Result

The distinction matters because ROMAN operates several formats. Its ordinary professional jiu-jitsu rules replace a points-based outcome with three judges’ decisions, while permitting techniques including heel hooks, reaping and slams. The special grappling vale-tudo format removes that judging route: there is no striking, and only a submission produces a winner. Reaching the time limit without one means a draw.

ROMAN identifies Bogdanove as an American with judo, wrestling and jiu-jitsu experience. Its opponent introduction credits him with the 2026 All-Japan adult black-belt weight-class and open-class titles, alongside a submission victory in RIZIN. Those are the organizer’s stated credentials for the matchup.

His wider ambitions remain measured. Shiraki said overseas titles motivated his European campaign and pursuit of the World Master crown, but he initially sought a medal rather than assuming victory. He acknowledged being at the youngest end of Master 4. Brasileiro and AJP interest remains subject to travel and scheduling, not confirmed entries.

What His Recent Record Actually Shows

The IBJJF’s finalized 2026 World Master results provide a precise reference for that achievement. Shiraki is listed first in male Master 4 black-belt medium heavyweight for CARPE DIEM HOPE, ahead of Daniel Lopes Rodrigues. The same record places him joint third in the open class, with Leonardo Gergis F. Leite first. His weight-category gold should therefore not be described as double gold at that event, or confused with an adult world championship.

There is also a concrete contrast with his previous ROMAN appearances. The promotion’s athlete record credits him with a 3-0 judges’ decision over Paulo Ferreira in a seven-minute openweight jiu-jitsu match on March 15, 2026. It lists a 2-1 decision loss to Rangel Rodrigues in the first round of the ROMAN II openweight tournament on April 27, 2025. Those entries explain his listed one-win, one-loss promotional record; they are not MMA results or evidence that judging remains available this weekend.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Japan time, with the event beginning at 1 p.m., equivalent to 4 a.m. UTC. U-NEXT carries the Japanese live broadcast. The organizer separately schedules its paid YouTube membership presentation for noon Japan time on November 15, so that listing should not be mistaken for a simultaneous free international stream.