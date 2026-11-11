Conor McGregor Sees Seven-Figure BKFC Potential In Sean Weir

Conor McGregor believes Sean Weir has the audience appeal to become a major BKFC earner. The promotion’s November 10 written feature revisits its partner’s assessment at the November 7 post-event press conference in Glasgow. McGregor connected the Scot’s potential value to both his performance and his command of the crowd.

BKFC published McGregor’s assessment in these words:

“When you can command an audience like that, in a victory like that, you’re a seven-figure BKFC fighter.”

That was praise, not an announcement of a signed contract or a disclosed purse. Founder and president David Feldman credited Weir’s popularity to his character, personal story and fighting effort. Weir, meanwhile, wanted time to enjoy his victory before facing the strongest available opposition at 185 pounds. He expressed confidence that another opponent would meet a similar outcome; no next matchup was announced in the feature.

The performance behind that endorsement delivered the vacant UK light-heavyweight championship. Weir stopped Leigh Cohoon at 1:41 of Round 1 at the OVO Hydro, with the finalized result specifying a technical knockout. The official account records three knockdowns. He left at 4-0, all by stoppage, while the Manchester fighter fell to 4-2. This was a national championship, not BKFC’s world belt.

From Limited Experience To A Home-Country Title

His rise has come with relatively little experience before bare-knuckle competition. BKFC’s biography says Weir had just one amateur MMA bout before entering the promotion in September 2025. Attempts to compete more often had been frustrated by cancellations, so he arrived for his debut against Joe Lister with fewer competitive appearances than he wanted.

The same profile describes him using wrestling to tire Lister before finishing with his hands. Its record section places that meeting in Manchester on September 27, 2025, followed by Matty Hodgson in Newcastle on March 14, 2026. Both wins formed part of the route that brought the Wishaw contender a championship opportunity in his own country. That progression gives the promoters’ enthusiasm a sporting foundation beyond a single night’s crowd response.

A Changed Opponent Before Glasgow

The Glasgow assignment also changed before he could take it. BKFC’s November 2 fight-week preview still advertised a defense by Conor Cooke, then listed at 6-1, against the 3-0 challenger. Cohoon ultimately replaced Cooke, and the championship was vacant when the main event took place. The revised pairing preserved Weir’s home-country title opportunity, but it was not the championship defense originally promoted.

Friday’s official weigh-in recorded Weir at 183.4 pounds and Cohoon at 183.8. Both therefore arrived below 185 pounds, separated by four-tenths on the scales. Those measurements belong to the completed Glasgow contest, rather than a new agreement for Weir’s next appearance.

The replacement brought experience in both MMA and bare-knuckle boxing. His official biography records a third-round TKO on his BKFC debut, while his recent schedule includes Thorpe in Birmingham on May 30 and Ste Wallwork in Manchester on September 26. Glasgow came only six weeks after that latter appearance. Weir’s victory over an active opponent, rather than an announced future opponent or a promised payday, is the concrete result underpinning the discussion of his prospects.