Chikara Iwao Wants Decisive Murata Win To Reach K-1 Title Eliminator

Chikara Iwao says the manner of victory matters against Kengo Murata, with a December title eliminator beyond their November 23 meeting.

In K-1’s November 13 written interview, he praised Murata’s results and willingness to trade, despite expecting more confrontation at their press conference. He wants to end his losing run emphatically.

Chikara Iwao Sees A Selection Test, Not A Guaranteed Title Shot

Their super bantamweight contest is the second bout at K-1 Revenge II in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. It is scheduled at 55 kilograms for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round if needed. The current card places Futa Hashimoto against Kaito Kikuchi immediately afterward, followed by Koji Ikeda against Eito Kurokawa. Those are the other selection contests, not additional fights Iwao has already secured. Darryl Verdonk against Kim Hyun Jun at 70 kilograms is listed as the main event.

Three winners compete for two December 29 places; the finalist who advances challenges Riamu in February. Iwao prefers Kurokawa or Ikeda next, dislikes Kurokawa’s attitude and sees little appeal in facing teammate Hashimoto.

He admired Riamu’s distance control against Akihiro Kaneko but declined to assess the decision because he had watched only part. He wants the champion’s position and believes a more entertaining personality should hold it. These remarks are paraphrased from Japanese.

Asked about Murata’s earlier post-bell incident, he warned hypothetically of retaliation, not another actual confrontation.

Different Records, The Same Opening Round

His biography records a lengthy injury absence before his August 2022 comeback, followed by three consecutive first-round knockout victories. K-1’s current profile lists Iwao at 17 wins, six losses and one draw, with nine knockout victories. He represents POWER OF DREAM and fights orthodox. The promotion’s results table places his most recent appearance against Kaito Kikuchi in July, following his previous appearance in August 2025. November therefore offers a return against a different opponent, rather than an immediate rematch with Kikuchi.

Murata’s official record stands at 10 wins and one loss, including five knockouts. The ALONZA ABLAZE fighter’s lone professional defeat came against Riamu in November 2025; the results table then lists appearances in April and July this year. That makes the younger contender a potential obstacle to Iwao’s recovery, not an opponent arriving directly from his championship defeat.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Japan time, with the main program scheduled for 6 p.m. on November 23. ABEMA’s event-day broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m.; overseas distribution is also listed, with services varying by territory. The December selection final is a separate event at Yokohama BUNTAI, rather than a second contest on the Korakuen card.