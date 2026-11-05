Chev Clarke Says Emotion Will Not Drive Chris Billam-Smith Meeting

Chev Clarke is refusing to approach Chris Billam-Smith as a personal score to settle. Before their professional meeting on November 7, the cruiserweight says the amateur rivalry that helped shape both careers will not dictate his emotions in London.

In John Evans’ November 5 written interview for The Ring, Clarke recalled winning while fitting training around overnight lorry-driving shifts. He questioned the idea that he had enjoyed the same preparation as his opponent, describing daytime running, occasional second sessions and limited sleep between jobs.

It was inevitable that we were going to meet at some point. So, me … I ain’t emotional, man.

His detachment was not a claim that the history meant nothing to Billam-Smith. Clarke acknowledged that his rival might still feel resentment. He also described disappointment with boxing’s business relationships, while making an important distinction: trusted people who supported him at the beginning remain beside him.

Clarke’s nostalgia was for the national-team structure, not a declaration that he wanted to stop fighting professionally. He said publicly funded travel and regular wages were things former squad members missed; higher earnings were the professional game’s clearest advantage.

A separate assessment, not an automatic Olympic place

In a separate written interview published by Zuffa Boxing, Clarke challenged a simplified version of their amateur history. Defeating Billam-Smith in the national final did not automatically hand him a Great Britain berth. Both men subsequently attended assessments alongside Scott Forrest; Clarke and Forrest were selected. He wanted that additional process recognized rather than having his eventual Olympic journey reduced to one domestic result.

He also remembered the supporters who travelled to Liverpool for that final. His later comeback against Jack Massey produced another strong crowd response, and that reaction—not discovering previously unknown resilience—was what he took most from his Zuffa debut.

The promotion’s footage below revisits that June 6 fight in Bournemouth. It is background to this weekend’s meeting, not action from the still-uncontested London bout.

Both men now enter a ten-round main event at the Copper Box Arena. The announced Zuffa Boxing 12 lineup places their cruiserweight contest above Denzel Bentley’s middleweight meeting with Shane Mosley Jr., with Sky Sports and Paramount+ carrying the show. The booking is not advertised as a world-title defense. The supporting heavyweight bout pairs Da’Mazion Vanhouter with Ivan Balaz.

The promotion also released the following training clip of Clarke on November 2. His stated aim for Saturday is to advance toward bigger fights without sending sweeping challenges to the rest of the division.

Billam-Smith sees a chance to measure his development

Billam-Smith offers a different perspective in Simon Head’s November 5 written interview for the promotion. He wants to answer the disappointment of his younger self, but says his professional style has changed substantially since their amateur meeting. He sees more recognizable continuity in Clarke’s right hand, comparing it with the punch used against Massey.

His own June victory over Ryan Rozicki required patience. Billam-Smith said studying the Canadian’s durability helped him resist rushing the finish; sustained work eventually persuaded Rozicki’s corner to stop the contest after seven rounds. That account makes preparation and adaptation central to his argument, rather than treating the old amateur decision as a prediction.