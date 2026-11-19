Chartpayak Saksatoon is prepared to attack first against Klarob NuiCafeboran even while acknowledging that his defense leaves room for improvement. In a written interview published by ONE Championship on November 19, he described pressure as his preferred way to manage that vulnerability.

“In this fight, I’d rather march forward than back up because my defense isn’t great.”

He credits his conditioning and promotional experience, but does not dismiss Klarob’s southpaw kicks and punches. Chartpayak considers timing decisive and says his confidence against Thai opponents depends on staying alert rather than underestimating them.

Klarob sees openings when Chartpayak rushes forward, despite respecting his clinch work, distance control and left hand. He identifies punching power and fearless pressure as his own strengths. After initially struggling to adjust to ONE’s small gloves, he says he is now comfortable with them.

Both seek a fourth consecutive victory and progress toward a US$100,000 contract. Klarob wants an early finish; Chartpayak believes he will prevail. Neither prediction is a confirmed outcome or a guarantee that Friday’s winner receives a contract.

Different routes to three consecutive wins

Their recent results put those assessments in context. Chartpayak’s official ONE record lists 11 wins and two defeats, including five knockout victories. The 28-year-old Kiatpetch representative has substantially more appearances in the promotion than his next opponent.

His three latest victories all went to the judges. He defeated Thway Lin Htet unanimously, took a split decision over Panpadej Looksuan and then earned a unanimous decision against Rambong Sor Therapat at The Inner Circle 28. MiddleEasy’s report on that August event covered the Rambong result; the new interview concerns his approach to a different opponent.

Klarob, 26, represents PK Saenchai Muaythaigym and enters with four ONE wins against one defeat. His promotional results include two knockouts and two unanimous decisions. After losing a decision to Sirichok Sor Sommai, he stopped Babak Haghi at 30 seconds of round two before beating Omar El Halabi on the cards.

The third win in that run was his unanimous decision over Sornsueknoi FA Group in the ONE Friday Fights 171 main event. That means both men’s latest victories came over the full three rounds, although Klarob’s present streak also contains a stoppage.

The Friday Fights headliner is a separate program

Chartpayak–Klarob tops ONE Friday Fights 179 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 20. The official card places Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut against Superjeng Torfunfarm in its bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event. The promotion’s viewing guide lists an 8:30 p.m. Thailand start, equivalent to 13:30 UTC and 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

This is not the championship main event of The Inner Circle 39, which shares the venue that day. That earlier five-bout program begins two hours before Friday Fights and includes the Asadula Imangazaliev–Aslamjon Ortikov title rematch. ONE lists the subscription stream for The Inner Circle separately from Friday Fights’ regional broadcasters.

For United States and Canadian viewers, the guide identifies beIN Sports USA for Friday Fights 179. It also lists ONE’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and viewing platform, subject to geographic restrictions. Those are program start times, not a confirmed walkout time for Chartpayak or Klarob.