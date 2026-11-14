Chadd Collins Revamps Training Before Kyohei Furumura Fight

Chadd Collins has rebuilt his preparation for Kyohei Furumura. In a November 14 written interview published by KNOCK OUT, he described more than 40 sparring rounds weekly, boxing-only work, head movement and reaction drills, plus training in Thailand to recover his Muay Thai foundations.

In English paraphrase of the Japanese publication, Collins regretted bouncing rather than staying grounded against Kongnapa. He felt stronger late and believed more time could have brought a finish. He questioned whether weight loss caused his problems, while acknowledging reduced strength during the final two weeks of a nine-week cut.

He expects an earlier warm-up with sparring and feels better acquainted with event procedures. Furumura’s right hand, left hook and calf kicks concern him. Although he wants opponents to fear facing him, an ideal performance now means controlling three rounds and winning on points, not chasing a knockout. His longer-term ambition is a KNOCK OUT world championship.

The November 15 matchup and rules

The scheduled meeting takes place November 15 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Collins-Furumura is a 63.5-kilogram contest under the promotion’s RED rules, scheduled for three rounds of three minutes. It is the ninth match on an 11-bout card, ahead of Kongnapa Weerasakreck against Rintaro Yoshida and the Minoru Philip Kimura-Ryuji Takashio main event.

The current event listing gives a 6 p.m. local door time and a 6:20 p.m. start. That differs from the interview footer’s 6:30 p.m. listing; the dedicated event page is the scheduling reference. The promotion’s November 14 bout-specific weigh-in announcement also specifies eight-ounce gloves and U-NEXT coverage.

Both fighters seek a rebound

Collins enters after a September 5 decision loss to Kongnapa. The official result lists scores of 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27 for the winner. His promotional profile identifies the Queensland-born Australian as a former RISE world super-lightweight champion and lists WBC Muay Thai and WMC world super-lightweight titles among his credentials.

His opponent is also seeking a rebound. Furumura lost to Ryoto Kimura on June 21, with each judge scoring it 30-27. His preceding listed defeat was a third-round knockout against Taimu Hisai in October 2025; before that, he stopped Pungluang in the third round in August. Both men are listed as orthodox, with Collins at 179 centimeters and Furumura at 174.

A different route to victory

RED permits elbows and knees from inside positioning but prohibits attacks on a downed opponent, ground submissions and throws. Those limits distinguish this bout from the card’s UNLIMITED main event, where the promotion allows a broader range of striking actions. Collins is preparing for a stand-up contest rather than an MMA match.

There is nevertheless a finishing incentive: the November 12 sponsor release advertises a 300,000-yen knockout award for this matchup from Mother Vegetable. That is an announced bonus, not a disclosure of either fighter’s contracted purse.