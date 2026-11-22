Cédric Doumbé says his December 24 boxing match against Jake Paul will honor the grandmother who helped raise him. In a new written interview with The National, the French fighter connected the Dubai appearance to a family loss this year.

“I will fight for my grandmother who supported me all my life, raised me with my mother”

He recalled moving from Cameroon to France at nine and discovering kickboxing at sixteen. His father, he said, died the day before he was born. His mother and grandmother were central to the ambition that eventually brought him world titles.

He also described converting to Islam six years ago and learning Arabic three years ago.

His sporting prediction was less reflective: a knockout within three rounds, potentially after deliberately extending the contest. He praised MVP’s promotion and fighter pay while questioning Paul’s boxing ability. He also doubted that losing would actually make the American retire.

Cedric Doumbe faces Jake Paul in eight-round cruiserweight boxing showdown at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/k8MNjavL0k — The National Sport (@NatSportUAE) November 22, 2026

A retirement pledge and two different assessments

That last point responds to an existing public commitment, rather than introducing a new condition for the match. In MVP’s original written account of the November 10 Paris press conference, Paul promised to retire if Doumbé beat him. The statement was his own pledge; the release did not establish a contractual obligation to stop competing.

Paul’s account of the assignment was notably different. He denied underestimating his opponent, said his preparation was serious, and predicted a third- or fourth-round stoppage. He also continued to discuss becoming a boxing world champion within two or three years.

The written Paris release also recorded Doumbé saying he would respect Paul as a boxer if Paul won. That qualification matters alongside his current dismissive assessment: he has described how his opinion could change after they actually compete.

The crossover remains a professional boxing contest

MVP’s November 2 announcement specifies an eight-round cruiserweight bout at Coca-Cola Arena, with a 200-pound limit and 10-ounce gloves. It is professionally sanctioned boxing, not an MMA or kickboxing match.

The promoter lists him at 1-0 in boxing and 6-1 in MMA, with all six MMA wins by knockout. Its account identifies his nine-second finish of Jordan Zebo in September 2023 as an MMA performance.

GLORY’s official profile supplies another useful distinction. Its promotional record gives Doumbé twelve wins, three defeats and six knockouts, separate from his overall kickboxing totals. The organisation lists him as retired from its welterweight division and records a fighting weight of 76.5 kilograms.

The preparation language has shifted between the two written accounts. In Paris, Doumbé portrayed his training as an effort to make weight rather than improve skills for Paul. The new interview instead described the demands of daily camp, while retaining his prediction of an easy assignment.

Paul enters the announced matchup with a promoter-listed 12-2 boxing record and seven knockouts. In the original booking statement, he acknowledged both ring rust and concerns about his jaw while emphasizing the change of discipline. That was a fighter’s description, not medical clearance. His return follows the Anthony Joshua defeat; the Dubai contest is advertised as his first professional appearance in the city.