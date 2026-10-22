Bob Arum Sets Financial Viability Test For Zuffa Boxing

Bob Arum believes tighter Saudi backing could reshape Zuffa Boxing’s plans following Shakur Stevenson’s exit. He spoke with Marcos Villegas in San Antonio on Thursday.

Arum linked the departure to a proposed $15 million fight deal, not a disclosed contract. He acknowledged he did not know whether ending the agreement had cost Zuffa money.

Arum sets a different test for the promotion

Asked to judge Zuffa’s work, he distinguished promotional performance from access to outside investment.

The question is, can they make matches having a limited budget that is limited by the financial viability of the fight

Stevenson’s own October 19 announcement described eight weeks of preparation for fights that had not materialized. He said his release request had been granted over the weekend and outlined plans to start his own promotional company. He did not announce a replacement opponent.

In that statement, Stevenson remained open to working with other promoters and networks. His proposed change was greater career control, not an end to collaboration. He wanted major fights at 135 or 140 pounds, identifying the latter as his championship division. A move to 147 could follow in a year or two, but on his timetable. Those preferences supplied his own account of the next stage, rather than a confirmation of Arum’s explanation for the split.

What the companies have actually disclosed

TKO’s filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 identifies Boxing HoldCo, doing business as Zuffa Boxing, among its equity-method investments. It separately describes the boxing operation as including its joint venture with Sela and promotional services for boxing events. The filing places those activities within Corporate and Other, rather than presenting Zuffa Boxing as the UFC operating segment.

That distinction matters when reading the company’s results. Corporate and Other also includes activities outside boxing, including PBR and corporate expenses. Its revenue description includes boxing management and promotional fees. A combined group’s financial result therefore cannot simply be relabeled as Zuffa Boxing’s standalone profit or loss, and the filing does not establish Arum’s account of Stevenson’s private negotiations.

The original Paramount agreement, announced September 29, 2025, described TKO as the venture’s managing partner, supplying operational expertise and oversight. It named Sela as its joint-venture partner. Dana White and Nick Khan were identified with executive leadership; that announcement described their roles in running the business, not individual fighter purse guarantees.

On distribution, the companies announced Paramount+ exclusivity in the United States, Canada and Latin America, with a starting slate of 12 cards from January 2026 and plans for growth. Selected events could also be simulcast on CBS or other Paramount platforms. Those were the agreement’s announced launch plans, not a fresh count of completed events or proof that any particular bout would recover its costs.

Arum blamed unaffordable guarantees for the failed Stevenson–Devin Haney talks. He also raised shareholder objections, without supplying a legal ruling.

He stressed no personal animosity, expected fights to continue, and declined to predict how future pay would settle.