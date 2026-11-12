Banluelok Targets Early Finish Against Mya Lone Chaw, Eyes Nadaka Rematch

Banluelok Sitwatcharachai wants a quicker ending against Mya Lone Chaw. In ONE Championship’s November 11 Thai-language written interview, he targeted a finish and a 350,000-baht bonus, hoping sustained success could earn a contract and eventually another meeting with Nadaka.

The atomweight Muay Thai contest takes place at The Inner Circle 38 on November 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE’s current card lists this as an undercard matchup, separate from the flyweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals featuring Rodtang against Nong-O and Shimon Yoshinari against Ramadan Ondash.

A Late Replacement Changes The Assignment

The 29-year-old said an injury had forced original opponent Har Ling Om out. Myanmar debutant Mya Lone Chaw, 24, brings Lethwei experience. Banluelok believes his ONE experience offers an advantage, but cautioned against underestimating the replacement or treating traditional bare-knuckle competition as identical to small-glove Muay Thai.

His plan is to hold his ground without reckless exchanges, protect himself, and use punches, kicks and well-timed counters. Against Songchainoi in August, he had prioritized winning on points over forcing a knockout. Now he wants to avoid a prolonged contest. The bonus, contract and rematch remain ambitions, not awards or confirmed bookings.

The Win Streak Behind His Contract Push

That shift in emphasis follows three consecutive victories across two disciplines. The Thai’s official athlete record lists a unanimous decision over Toma Kuroda in kickboxing, a third-round knockout of Rak Erawan in Muay Thai, and the unanimous decision over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit at The Inner Circle 27.

The Rak stoppage came at 1:21 of the third round. Before that winning sequence, Banluelok lost a three-round unanimous decision to Nadaka at ONE Friday Fights 114. That is the earlier meeting behind the rematch objective, rather than evidence that a second fight has been arranged.

His promotional record stands at six wins from seven appearances. ONE’s results distinguish three knockouts, one technical knockout and two unanimous-decision victories. The sole defeat is the Nadaka decision. The Wacharachai Muay Thai Gym representative has therefore already won by both stoppage and scorecards, while his latest opponent assignment tests that experience against a newcomer.

Why Nadaka Remains The Longer-Term Target

The target at the end of that proposed path is now the reigning atomweight Muay Thai champion. Nadaka’s official biography records his inaugural title victory over Numsurin Chor Ketwina at ONE 173. His current promotional record contains seven victories without defeat, including the earlier win over Banluelok.

The Japanese champion’s latest listed appearance ended with a second-round TKO of Rifdean Masdor at ONE SAMURAI 4, at 0:58. His preceding bout was a kickboxing decision over Har Ling Om at ONE SAMURAI 3. That separate-ruleset result was not a defense of the Muay Thai championship Banluelok hopes to pursue.

ONE’s published Muay Thai rules call for four-ounce gloves and three three-minute rounds in a non-title contest. Judges score each round using the 10-point-must system, prioritizing knockdowns, damage, clean strikes, then aggression and positioning. A fifth round is not part of this scheduled format; five-round contests are reserved for championship bouts. Event-week clearance also requires consecutive hydration and weight checks under ONE’s published testing procedure. The bout announcement does not establish that either athlete has completed those checks.