Bakary Samake Makes Weight Management Priority After Hadribeaj Loss

Bakary Samake is putting weight management at the center of his comeback after his first professional defeat. In a November 12 written interview with Anson Wainwright for The Ring, the French super welterweight said his preparation for Ermal Hadribeaj had stretched too long amid cancellations and postponements.

Samake enters at 19-1 with 11 knockouts. He has concentrated on diet and nutrition. His explanation is his own assessment, not an independently established medical explanation for the loss.

Managing my weight to ensure I maintain my physical capabilities for combat is now my top priority.

The 23-year-old said the performance troubled him more than losing an unbeaten record. He believes the setback renewed his motivation, remains confident in his world-level ability based on experience and overseas sparring, and views Uisma Lima as a demanding route back toward a title opportunity rather than an easy reset.

Why Samake’s team chose Lima

Promoter Issa Samake supplied a separate explanation in a November 11 written interview with Emanuel Guedes for LusoJornal. He said Lima’s win over Souleymane Mohamedi prompted him to contact the opposing camp. Both teams wanted the match, making negotiations straightforward.

Issa described an experienced opponent who could help Bakary develop after defeat. He expects a competitive contest in which the difference emerges over the rounds, while expressing confidence in his own boxer. That prediction is not a result or a guarantee.

The promoter also sees a significant opportunity for Lima: beating Bakary, in his view, would demonstrate readiness to pursue a world championship. He reported interest from Portuguese supporters, including fans planning to travel, and said this first collaboration with a Portuguese team had created a relationship he would like to renew.

The current rankings distinguish the two contenders

The WBC’s November 11 super welterweight list puts Samake fourth and Lima fifteenth. Lima is also identified as its International champion. Although promotional language describes a top-ten opponent, that is not Lima’s position in this current WBC ranking.

Sebastian Fundora remains the world champion; Ermal Hadribeaj is third. The division’s separate interim-title picture includes Brandon Adams’s January return plans. Neither that pursuit nor Samake’s ranking establishes an agreed world-title shot for the Frenchman.

The earlier disrupted schedule involved the canceled Lawrence Okolie–Tony Yoka card. The WBC’s subsequent joint statement with Okolie describes an adjudication agreement after an April 8 adverse finding, consideration of mitigating evidence and continued additional-testing obligations. It should not be confused with an unqualified finding that no prohibited substance was detected.

Saturday’s return is set for Levallois

The WBC calendar lists Samake–Lima for its Silver super welterweight title on November 14, under Samake Promotions. That is distinct from the full world championship and from Lima’s existing International designation.

Levallois Sporting Club identifies the venue as the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan at 141 Rue Danton in Levallois-Perret, and lists the gala from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Those are event hours, not a confirmed main-event ring-walk. The club says the show is organized with the city and includes 18-year-old local boxer Kylian Amine Chabane’s professional debut, with Karim El Hayani in his corner.