Atsuki Yamada says he immediately accepted the chance to fight Koki Osaki, and had already wanted that opponent before the opportunity arose. RISE published his response on November 27 after announcing him as Masashi Kumura’s replacement.

In an English paraphrase of the Japanese statement, Yamada said he would have selected Osaki or Shiro had he beaten Kumura. He thanked the promotion, described himself as the local junior stepping in for Kumura, and urged Osaki to prepare seriously.

Yamada backs himself against the world champion

Yamada said he had trained since the week after facing Kumura and reported no lingering damage. He acknowledged Osaki’s strength but questioned how much the belt influenced perceptions. Having watched him since childhood, he expected their paths to cross at 55 kilograms.

Asked about fans favoring Osaki overwhelmingly, Yamada said he viewed the matchup the other way. That was his confidence, not published betting odds. He also asked supporters to buy tickets through him after reporting low sales.

The confirmed opponent change puts Yamada in the first round of the RISE WORLD SERIES 55-kilogram tournament on December 20. This is a scheduled contest, not a win already secured by either fighter. Osaki remains the reigning RISE world bantamweight champion.

At 18, Yamada brings a relatively short professional record into the assignment. RISE lists him at eight victories and four defeats, with five knockouts, from 12 bouts. He represents Yamaguchi Dojo, stands 169 centimeters and uses an orthodox stance. His profile identifies karate as his background and knees as his preferred technique.

The official ledger records his last bout against Kumura on September 19 as an extension-round decision. The replacement notice separately explains that he scored a knockdown but lost. Before that, his listed April 12 appearance ended with a first-round knockout of JIN at RISE EVOL OSAKA2. Those results provide context for his second route into the bracket without changing the recorded Kumura defeat.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026

📝会見コメントを公開 🎤山田貴紀… pic.twitter.com/LPmn5WH503 — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 27, 2026

A tournament opening replaces the Horimoto assignment

Yamada had been scheduled for a different role at Kanadevia Hall. His previous December booking against Yusei Horimoto was a separate bantamweight match, rather than one of the tournament’s four opening-round pairings. Tsubasa now takes his place opposite Horimoto. The amended Osaki contest is scheduled for three rounds of three minutes, with one extension available.

RISE’s November 11 draw announcement had matched Osaki with Kumura. The original opponent was listed as the fourth-ranked RISE bantamweight and a former Krush super-bantamweight champion. Yamada, currently ranked fifth, receives the opening after the withdrawal rather than through a revised decision in their September meeting.

Osaki’s official profile shows a much longer competitive history: 40 wins, eight losses, one draw and one no contest in 50 appearances, with 23 knockouts. The 27-year-old OISHI GYM fighter also comes from karate and uses an orthodox stance. His listed height of 165 centimeters makes him four centimeters shorter than Yamada.

The December event remains at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. Its published schedule has doors opening at 1 p.m. and the main program beginning at 3 p.m. local time; that does not establish an individual start time for Osaki–Yamada.