Aslamjon Ortikov Wants Rodtang At His Best In Grand Prix Final

Aslamjon Ortikov wants Rodtang Jitmuangnon at full strength if they reach the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix final. In a new written interview with ONE, the Uzbek contender welcomed that challenge while warning that younger opponents bring different styles.

He described the prospect of winning two belts as extra motivation for the sacrifices he makes in training. In his view, taking both would establish him as the world’s best. He also anticipated considerable fan and media interest in a Rodtang final.

His admiration does not make that a comfortable matchup. Ortikov said he would back Rodtang if watching from outside the bracket, wants him fully prepared, and expects a difficult fight for both men if they meet.

Two Titles, But A Championship Rematch Comes First

The immediate obstacle is his November 20 rematch with Asadula Imangazaliev at The Inner Circle 39 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The official event listing identifies Imangazaliev as champion, with Black Panther against Ubaid Hussain also on the Inner Circle portion of the bill.

ONE’s tournament guide explains why the championship matters beyond this opening round. The reigning titleholder is competing in the bracket, and the belt remains at stake in each of his tournament appearances. A challenger who beats him takes the championship as well as advancing; the final ultimately determines both the world champion and Grand Prix winner.

That creates a format difference within the competition. Standard non-title matches are scheduled for three three-minute rounds under ONE’s Global Muay Thai Rule Set, whereas championship contests are five three-minute rounds. The promotion says the five-round format continues on the titleholder’s side even if the belt changes hands.

Rodtang enters this Muay Thai campaign after a setback under kickboxing rules. His official results record a fifth-round TKO defeat to Takeru Segawa at ONE SAMURAI 1, at 2:22 of the round. That reversed their earlier ONE 172 meeting, which Rodtang won by first-round knockout. The change of discipline is relevant to his return: the tournament is Muay Thai, not another kickboxing rematch.

ONE has not yet announced dates or venues for the semifinals and final in its tournament guide.

How Ortikov’s Route Differs From Rodtang’s

The eight-fighter tournament has separate paths into the semifinals. The Imangazaliev–Ortikov winner is matched with the Black Panther–Hussain winner. Across the draw, Rodtang faces Nong-O Hama on November 13, with Shimon Yoshinari against Ramadan Ondash supplying the other semifinalist. The official November 13 event page lists both pairings.

For Ortikov, June’s result provides the reason this first step is substantial. ONE’s finalized report records Imangazaliev winning their vacant-title contest by split decision after five rounds at The Inner Circle 20 on June 26. Two judges favored the Russian, who became the promotion’s first Russian Muay Thai world champion and improved to 13-0.

Ortikov’s official athlete results list that defeat after victories over Jordan Estupinan and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. The championship loss, rather than a new meeting with Rodtang, is the result he can address next. MiddleEasy’s current weigh-in coverage follows the first quarterfinal card; November 20 supplies the remaining two semifinal places.