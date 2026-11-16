Aslamjon Ortikov Regrets Holding Back In First Imangazaliev Fight

Aslamjon Ortikov believes caution prevented him from doing enough against Asadula Imangazaliev. In ONE Championship’s November 16 written interview, the Uzbek challenger accepted the judges’ decision while explaining how his conviction that he was winning had affected his urgency.

He thought he had taken rounds three and four and eased off by the fifth. He told ONE:

“When I watched the fight, I was telling myself that I could have done more.”

Ortikov said the prospect of finally winning his dream title had made him reluctant to take risks. He recalled receiving the rematch contract within days, after fans had disputed the verdict. Preparing to defend against Imangazaliev’s reach, he considers his speed the champion’s weakness. That remains his assessment, not a proven guarantee. Familiarity with each other, he predicts, will produce a more aggressive return.

How Ortikov Reached The Title Picture

His route to this opportunity began far from a championship main event. ONE’s biography describes a Samarkand childhood as the youngest of three brothers. An older brother took him to a gym at eight, where sparring sparked his interest in Muay Thai. More than 200 amateur appearances followed, alongside junior honors across several combat disciplines.

The move to Thailand in 2022 required family backing: a brother sold his car to help fund the journey. Ortikov later sent bonus money home. Eight straight ONE Friday Fights victories, divided between four finishes and four decisions, brought a main-roster contract in June 2025. His subsequent promotional results include a decision against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and a second-round TKO of Jordan Estupinan at 2:06. The official table now shows ten ONE wins and one loss; its older undefeated biography predates the title defeat.

The Champion And The Rematch Stakes

Imangazaliev brings a different finishing record. His current ONE results list nine victories without a defeat, seven by knockout. Before Ortikov took him the distance, he had stopped Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Kongthoranee and Nong-O Hama. The Panpayak head-kick victory earned his main-roster contract in August 2025. Ortikov’s lone loss and the champion’s sole split-decision win therefore refer to the same five-round contest, not separate setbacks.

The champion’s own account describes a broken nose and excessive tension in that first meeting. His injury claim and Ortikov’s self-criticism are separate perspectives; neither changes the recorded split decision.

Their return on November 20 at Lumpinee Stadium also decides a Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinal. The winner advances toward Black Panther or Ubaid Hussain, who meet on the same program. The world championship and eventual Grand Prix belt are distinct prizes: winning this rematch is not winning the tournament. The championship contest is scheduled for five three-minute rounds.