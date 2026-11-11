Asadula Imangazaliev Wants Rodtang Final, Welcomes Any Grand Prix Opponent

Asadula Imangazaliev would welcome a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix final against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but he is not treating that matchup as inevitable. In a November 11 written interview with ONE, the champion accepted that the bracket could produce a different opponent.

He suggested that wealth and success can make sporting discipline harder to sustain, while explicitly acknowledging that he does not know whether Rodtang remains hungry. His own motivation, he said, is unchanged. He preferred to demonstrate his technique, mentality and character through performances rather than lengthy comparisons, and intends to remain champion.

Imangazaliev expects demanding fights throughout the field, including its established names and younger contenders. He considered Aslamjon Ortikov a worthy possible finalist, yet accepted meeting him in the opening round instead. As ONE quoted him:

“It doesn’t matter to me who my opponent is, who is first or second. I just came to take the belt.”

Two Separate Routes Through The Bracket

The tournament structure explains why his preferred meeting cannot happen immediately. He defends his divisional title against Ortikov at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The winner is on the same side as Black Panther and Ubaid Hussain. Rodtang opens against Nong-O Hama a week earlier at The Inner Circle 38, with Shimon Yoshinari or Ramadan Ondash awaiting that winner.

ONE’s published tournament guide distinguishes the three-round, three-minute format for non-title bouts from the five-round championship fights. The reigning world title is at stake as the bracket progresses, alongside the separate silver Grand Prix belt awarded to the tournament winner. Its guide leaves the semifinal and final dates and locations to later announcements; those rounds are not confirmed Rodtang bookings.

The Rematch Comes Before Any Dream Final

Ortikov is not simply an obstacle added to build anticipation for someone else. Their June 26 meeting at The Inner Circle 20 went all five rounds, with two judges favoring Imangazaliev for the vacant championship. The result handed the Uzbek fighter his first professional defeat and made the winner the first Russian athlete to claim ONE Muay Thai gold.

The official account describes an exchange of unconventional attacks rather than a one-sided win. Imangazaliev answered an axe kick with a question-mark kick, later mixing jumping knees and spinning elbows. Ortikov’s replies included stance changes, backfists and punches. That closely contested first meeting gives the rematch an immediate competitive purpose independent of the champion’s interest in facing a former divisional ruler.

Imangazaliev’s current ONE record lists nine wins without defeat, seven by knockout. Before taking the belt, he stopped Kongthoranee in the second round at ONE Fight Night 39 and Nong-O in the second at The Inner Circle 7. The latter finish came at 44 seconds, while the former ended at 1:06. His title-winning decision therefore followed successes against two established Thai opponents, not only an unbeaten record compiled away from the promotion.

Ortikov also brings victories over Kongthoranee and Jordan Estupinan. His ONE record now stands at ten wins and one defeat. The November rematch offers him a direct response to that loss, while Imangazaliev must clear the same opponent again before any prospective final becomes relevant.