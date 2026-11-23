Asadula Imangazaliev says he carried a painful right hand into his successful ONE flyweight Muay Thai title defense against Aslamjon Ortikov. In remarks published by ONE on November 23, the unbeaten champion described a sparring incident during camp and explained why he went ahead with their rematch.

Imangazaliev said his right hand stopped working after he caught a sparring partner. He did not identify a medical diagnosis or give a recovery timetable. His explanation concerns what he says he experienced before the fight, rather than a publicly released medical assessment.

Imangazaliev describes the problem behind his title defense

ONE’s published interview records his account of the preparation:

“In this fight camp, my hand was in a lot of pain.”

He said respect for the promotion and the supporters waiting for the fight influenced his decision not to withdraw. On the contest itself, he described making tactical adjustments after the opening round. He allowed that he might have lost the third, while otherwise expressing confidence in his performance.

The split verdict nevertheless made him nervous, he said, because the announcement left uncertainty over the outcome. He linked the victory to years of work, expressed gratitude to Allah and said he regarded his rivalry with Ortikov as finished. That is the champion’s position, not a newly announced restriction on any future matchmaking.

Two close meetings lead to another championship assignment

The rematch headlined The Inner Circle 39 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on November 20. ONE’s completed event report identifies a split-decision win for Imangazaliev, his first successful defense and his second victory over Ortikov. It also records his professional mark at 14-0.

The promotion’s written account describes an early exchange of low kicks, jabs and counters before both men traded at closer range. Ortikov found openings with hooks, while Imangazaliev answered with uppercuts and returned to his longer weapons later. Those details belong to the completed contest; Monday’s development is the champion’s account of his hand and his response to the verdict.

BACK-AND-FORTH ⚔️ Rewatch the razor-close ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between Asadula Imangazaliev and Aslamjon Ortikov NOW at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv!#TheInnerCircle39

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv.

🟢 NEW 👉 Log in… pic.twitter.com/iTxPFiOaat — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

His next assignment is a title defense against Ubaid Hussain in the Grand Prix semifinals. Imangazaliev said he had not watched Hussain’s quarterfinal because he was concentrating on his own fight. He congratulated the advancing contender and said he does not select his opponents.

FOUR REMAIN, BUT ONLY TWO CAN ADVANCE 👀 Nong-O faces Shimon, while Asadula Imangazaliev takes on Ubaid Hussain in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals! Who's making it all the way to the FINAL? 🔴 Stay tuned to our socials for more event details and catch all… pic.twitter.com/OopRontjmv — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 23, 2026

Hussain earned that place by beating Black Panther in the co-main event. The tournament’s other semifinal pairs Nong-O Hama with Shimon Yoshinari. Asked about that matchup, Imangazaliev narrowly favored Yoshinari, putting his preference at 51 percent, while remaining open to another meeting with Nong-O.

The route from Dagestan to ONE’s title

ONE’s athlete biography traces Imangazaliev’s start in Muay Thai to age ten in Buynaksk. As a teenager, he traveled a 120-kilometer round trip for training before relocating to Makhachkala in 2016. He turned professional after his eighteenth birthday and made his debut in 2021.

His current athlete profile lists Team Chingiz Allazov and Team Mehdi Zatout as his teams. His rise through ONE Friday Fights later brought a head-kick knockout of Panpayak Jitmuangnon and a main-roster contract in August 2025. MiddleEasy’s coverage of his earlier rematch preparations and the Grand Prix’s other semifinal pairing provides the lead-in to his next championship test.