Asadula Imangazaliev credits Kiamran Nabati’s fearlessness with shaping his own approach to Muay Thai. In ONE’s November 17 written interview, he described meeting his future mentor at roughly 12 and admiring his pressure.

His father wrestled, but he disliked childhood wrestling, tentatively blaming the coach. Muay Thai motivated him; taekwondo coach Magomed Tagir Magomedov supplied another influence, and they still train when he returns to Dagestan. Watching fighters after practice, he borrowed techniques while also exploring jiu-jitsu and football.

Later training in Makhachkala deepened his brotherly relationship with Nabati. He remembered keeping a Thai T-shirt Nabati gave him. Their shared coach Abdulnasyr Medzhidov developed his character and composure.

The champion playfully mentioned Shadow Fight, but described a practical purpose for unusual attacks:

“I do this to shock him a little bit and after that, I can keep working.”

He disrupts comfortable distance with axe kicks and spinning combinations, pursuing a finish when he senses an opening rather than promising one.

Nabati Previously Described Their Years As Training Partners

The relationship also appears in Nabati’s own September 15 written account for ONE. He recalled returning from his first professional fight in Moscow, then changing gyms to improve. Imangazaliev subsequently contacted him because he wanted to learn alongside him, and Nabati invited him to Makhachkala.

His recollection placed their earliest encounter at perhaps nine years old, younger than Imangazaliev’s latest estimate. Both descriptions are approximate memories, not an established date. Nabati said they stayed together from 2019 through 2022 and sparred extensively. Only later did he discover that the younger athlete had regarded him as an idol.

That earlier interview also described Nabati coaching children at Archangel Michel in Yekaterinburg while continuing his competitive career. He wanted to develop their confidence as well as their skills. Initially surprised that children looked up to him, he came to regard passing on experience as a responsibility, remembering the athletes who had inspired him. His pride in Imangazaliev’s championship therefore sits within a broader commitment to mentoring, not a claim that he alone created the champion’s technique.

ONE previously shared this training clip of Imangazaliev helping Nabati prepare for Yod-IQ.

Nabati subsequently beat Nontachai by unanimous decision at The Inner Circle 31 on September 18, continuing his own competitive career alongside mentoring.

The Preparation Behind His First Title Defense

The champion’s official biography supplies another measure of that training commitment. It describes a 120-kilometer daily round trip for coaching while he was still studying, followed by a permanent move to Makhachkala in 2016. His current team listing names Team Chingiz Allazov and Team Mehdi Zatout. His ONE results show nine wins, seven by knockout; the championship victory over Ortikov was instead a five-round split decision. The record distinguishes the effectiveness of his attacking repertoire from any assumption that every opponent has been stopped.

A head-kick knockout of Panpayak Jitmuangnon earned his main-roster contract in 2025, giving that varied kicking game a significant earlier milestone.

He now makes his first defense against Aslamjon Ortikov at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on November 20. The official event listing confirms that the previously announced rematch also serves as a Grand Prix quarterfinal. Black Panther faces Ubaid Hussain in the other quarterfinal on The Inner Circle 39 portion of the program. Those are upcoming assignments, not completed results, and winning this defense would not itself settle the tournament championship.