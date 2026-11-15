Asadula Imangazaliev Reveals Broken Nose, Plans Changes For Ortikov Rematch

Asadula Imangazaliev says he struggled to breathe through a broken nose during his first fight with Aslamjon Ortikov. The ONE champion also believes he fought too tensely.

In ONE Championship’s November 15 written interview, Imangazaliev recalled his calm corner, continuing after the third-round injury and understanding its extent afterward. He believes he won the final round; his injury account is not an independently established medical diagnosis.

He wants a knockout to settle the debate over their close decision, but praised Ortikov’s speed, movement and technique. He described small training and game-plan changes, telling ONE:

“I need to relax a little bit more. I was too tight in the first fight.”

Confident in his own superiority, he welcomed his rival’s Uzbek supporters. His finishing ambition is not a guaranteed outcome.

The Nose Injury Came During A Competitive Third Round

The promotion’s original June 26 account independently describes Ortikov landing a punch that visibly bent his rival’s nose in round three at The Inner Circle 20. It also records Imangazaliev attempting a spinning attack and connecting with a jumping knee in that period. The injury did not occur in an otherwise one-sided encounter.

Earlier, Ortikov opened with an axe kick and received a question-mark kick in response in round one. In the second, the Russian combined a jumping knee with a head kick, while the Uzbek again used an axe kick. Their unusual attacks were already exchanging momentum before the facial damage.

Round four featured Ortikov changing stances, disguising a left head kick behind a right kick and landing a left hook. Imangazaliev answered with knees and elbows. In the fifth, the eventual champion landed consecutive spinning back elbows, while the challenger used movement to escape further danger and continued attacking.

Two judges ultimately favored Imangazaliev after the full five rounds. ONE’s report put his professional record at 13-0 and identified him as its first Russian Muay Thai world champion.

The official full replay below provides the first meeting’s fight context, separate from the newly published written interview.

A Title Defense With A Separate Tournament Consequence

The previously announced rematch headlines The Inner Circle 39 on November 20 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The current official event listing labels the contest a flyweight Muay Thai world championship fight and separately lists Black Panther against Ubaid Hussain. The opening show streams for Inner Circle subscribers, followed by the separate ONE Friday Fights 179 program.

ONE’s tournament guide places those two bouts on the same side of the 2026-2027 Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix bracket. The champion’s next opponent, if he advances, comes from Black Panther–Hussain. Winning the rematch therefore protects his divisional position and earns a semifinal place; it does not itself award the Grand Prix championship.

The guide distinguishes the separate tournament belt from the reigning world title. The divisional championship travels through the bracket with its holder, and championship contests run five three-minute rounds rather than the three-round format used for non-title tournament fights. Semifinal and final dates remain subject to further announcements in that guide.

That distinction matters when assessing his desire for a finish. ONE’s Muay Thai rules use four-ounce gloves and round-by-round scoring under the 10-point-must system, unlike its whole-bout MMA judging. Knockdowns, damage, clean strikes, aggression and ring positioning appear in the published criteria. A contest reaching the cards is decided by the judges’ majority, not by either athlete’s certainty afterward.

Finishing Records Do Not Erase The First Fight’s Difficulty

Imangazaliev’s current promotional results contain nine victories without a defeat, seven by knockout. His immediately preceding wins included second-round finishes of Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama, with the latter ending at 44 seconds. Ortikov forced a substantially longer test than either of those established opponents.

The challenger’s official ONE ledger lists ten victories and one defeat, rather than the undefeated wording still present in an older biography on the same page. Five wins came by decision and five by stoppage. His two results before the title loss were a unanimous decision against Kongthoranee and a second-round technical knockout of Jordan Estupinan at 2:06.

Preparation for the return has included an open workout at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya. ONE’s November 10 photo report showed Imangazaliev alongside fellow Team Mehdi Zatout athletes Black Panther and PTT Apichart Farm. The champion displayed his skills and posed with the belt there; those training images are not footage of the forthcoming bout.