Arman Tsarukyan Moves On From Jordan Burroughs Match, Welcomes GSP

Jordan Burroughs’s first RAF defeat changed Arman Tsarukyan’s matchmaking priorities. At the post-event press conference in Las Vegas, the new crossover champion said he was looking elsewhere and identified Georges St-Pierre as an opponent he would welcome.

The answers followed two separate outcomes at RAF 14: Mikey Caliendo’s 7-5 victory over Burroughs and Tsarukyan’s middleweight crossover title win against Dillon Danis. They were not competing in the same championship bracket.

Burroughs Would Have To Rebuild His Case

Asked about his earlier reluctance to face the Olympic champion, Tsarukyan argued that Burroughs now needed to beat an Olympic or world champion before that match interested him again.

He explained at the conference, published by MMA Fighting:

“He’s got to be number one in RAF. … So now I’m looking for somebody else.”

That is a change from the pre-event discussion about possible conditions. Speaking separately with Ariel Helwani, Burroughs had placed Tsarukyan high on his desired-opponent list. Tsarukyan acknowledged declining an offer because he did not consider himself ready for standard freestyle competition against him.

He had nevertheless described discussing a restriction on double-leg attacks, while leaving open whether a sufficiently large payment could change his position. Those conversations never established a signed contest or mutually announced rules. Burroughs, for his part, had argued that an MMA athlete could gain respect through a competitive performance against a specialist without necessarily winning.

St-Pierre Is A Preference, Not An Agreement

Asked whom he wanted for a defense, Tsarukyan prioritized recognizable MMA names. St-Pierre was one possibility if the promotion could bring him in:

“I would like to wrestle him.”

RAF’s recruitment effort predates this request. In an October 22 MMA Junkie Radio interview, co-founder Chad Bronstein discussed pursuing St-Pierre and potentially staging an event in Canada. Bronstein expressed optimism and pointed to the Canadian’s continued wrestling training, but provided neither an accepted opponent nor a confirmed Canadian date or venue.

THE CHAMP 🏆 Watch on @foxnation — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

Burroughs also mentioned St-Pierre among his conditional crossover interests before Friday’s event. Neither that interest nor Tsarukyan’s new invitation supplies confirmation from St-Pierre himself. Covington had previously called for the Canadian after beating Luke Rockhold in January; that challenge also stopped short of an announced agreement.

Caliendo had led 4-0 after the opening period and 5-0 after the second. Burroughs won the last period 5-2, but the younger wrestler retained the overall advantage. The final score therefore reflected a surviving early lead, rather than a late scoring surge from the winner. RAF credits each competitor with one takedown, with other scoring contributing to the total.

The promotion’s current athlete records put Tsarukyan at 8-1 and Burroughs at 2-1. Burroughs’s earlier RAF wins over Sean Brady and Magomed Kurbanaliev were both shutouts; Caliendo became the first opponent to score against him in those three appearances. Friday’s result was a decision over three periods, not a technical fall.

Their immediate assignments remain different. RAF lists Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover co-main event in Abu Dhabi on November 14, while Burroughs’s profile lists Nurykau for the same card. Gracie’s match is not advertised as a defense of the middleweight crossover belt Tsarukyan just won.