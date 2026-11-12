Arjon Basi Explains Ringside Tribute To His Father Before Wembley Return

Arjon Basi reserves an empty ringside seat for his late father. Speaking to James Lupton in a November 5 written Boxing News interview, the Ilford prospect explained that the ritual preserves the reassuring nod he sought before amateur bouts.

“So for me, it’s a comfort thing.”

Ten years after the loss, he still struggles with grief and regrets avoiding it; he encouraged others to address bereavement sooner. Remembering his father also motivates him. He described renewed Sikh faith after a lung blood clot and a dream he interpreted as divine guidance.

Injuries have limited his activity to three professional wins, including one knockout. He values televised opportunities and believes family, friends and Sikh supporters help him withstand pressure. Their York Hall reception made him smile rather than maintain a stern entrance. He described ticket sales as important commercially and backing that strengthens his determination, without guaranteeing future results.

How boxing became part of the family

That connection predates his professional career. In a separate written profile published by Asian Express on November 18, 2025, Basi described being taken to a boxing gym because his parents hoped the sport would help him manage his temper. He credited its routine and discipline with changing his direction.

The earlier account identifies his roots in East London: he was born at Newham General and grew up locally. It also describes an uncle who boxed and a mother who competed in karate. Basi said her initial concern about him being hit developed into belief in his ability. His family’s involvement was not limited to buying tickets once he turned professional.

Asian Express recorded London amateur titles, county representation and a national-final appearance before his move into paid boxing. His first professional opponent was former Welsh champion Angelo Dragone in 2025. Basi said accepting that assignment reflected trust in his team. The report also documented his work with Mark Tibbs and Richard Maynard at that time; it is historical context, not confirmation that every management arrangement remains unchanged.

The next scheduled assignment is at Wembley

The British Boxing Board of Control’s current schedule lists Basi against Fernando Joaquin Valdez at Wembley Arena on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The listing supplies a named opponent for the forthcoming appearance, rather than leaving the match as an unspecified return. No result has occurred, and the schedule does not list a championship for Basi’s contest.

The venue’s own event page identifies the show as MF PRO, headed by European cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley against mandatory challenger Seydi Coupe. It also advertises Zelfa Barrett against Gavin Gwynne, Yaser Al Ghena against Ben Marksby, Tom Welland against Jack Dillingham, and Dan Toward’s rematch with Jak Corrie.

Kieron Molloy is advertised defending his IBF European welterweight title against Steve Suppan. The arena lists doors at 4 p.m. and an approximate 4:30 p.m. show start, with timings subject to change. Those are programme timings, not a confirmed ring-walk time for Basi. His place on the supporting card gives the personal account an immediate sporting setting without turning the November 5 interview into a newly recorded statement.