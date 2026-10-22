Alberto Puello Rejects Dalton Smith’s Southpaw Confidence

Alberto Puello says Dalton Smith’s southpaw experience has not prepared him for Saturday’s challenger. He challenged the comparison in an October 21 interview.

Their WBC super lightweight championship fight takes place October 24 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield. Smith makes his first defense, while Puello seeks to regain a belt he previously held. Matchroom’s current card lists the unbeaten champion at 19-0 with 14 knockouts and the challenger at 25-1 with 11.

Puello disputes the southpaw comparison

Puello welcomed his return to Britain. He praised Smith’s Matias victory but had not studied it closely or expected the early finish.

On Smith’s comfort against awkward left-handers, Puello’s interpreter rendered his comparison this way:

“wouldn’t come up to my heels in terms of their ability.” “I’m a very difficult, complicated southpaw that he will be facing.”

He considers himself an uncrowned champion, disputing the Matias decision without changing its official outcome. Neither judges nor away territory concerned him. Winning mattered more than seeking a knockout, although he would take an opening.

No immediate Matias rematch was planned; future possibilities remained open. American ambitions were secondary to October 24. He predicted reclaiming the belt for the Dominican Republic, not a method.

Hearn calls it a demanding first defense

In a separate October 20 Matchroom video, Eddie Hearn emphasized that Puello’s opportunity came from an existing WBC order: the Matias-Smith winner had to face him. He described the earlier Matias-Puello contest as close, acknowledging that some considered its outcome controversial.

Hearn praised Smith’s title-winning performance in New York but argued that this was a harder homecoming than a newly crowned champion might ordinarily receive. In his assessment, consecutive victories over Matias and Puello would establish Smith’s standing in the 140-pound division. That remains a conditional appraisal, not an outcome already achieved.

The shared opponent and Sheffield stakes

The WBC’s fight-week preview identifies Matias as their only common opponent. Smith stopped him in the fifth round to become champion in January. Matias had previously beaten Puello by majority decision. That official result remains separate from Puello’s disagreement with the judging.

Experience favors the challenger by the governing body’s listed totals: 192 professional rounds for Puello against Smith’s 116, and four world-title appearances against one. Their stances also differ, with Smith orthodox and Puello southpaw. Those numbers describe their backgrounds; they do not settle how Saturday’s exchanges will develop.

The corner matchup pairs Smith with Grant Smith and Puello with Ismael Salas. Smith’s progression to the world championship included English, British, Commonwealth, European and WBC Silver honors. Puello brings a different championship route: he won an interim WBC title against Gary Antuanne Russell, then defended his full championship against Sandor Martin before losing to Matias. That experience explains why the challenger is more than a first-time contender arriving for a hometown champion’s celebration.

The wider Sheffield card includes Giorgio Visioli’s step up against Maxi Hughes. Beyond this weekend, Hearn has discussed a possible Hillsborough event for Smith, but no completed stadium agreement or next opponent has been announced. Puello’s immediate task is to prevent the champion from reaching those later possibilities with his title intact.