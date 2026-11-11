Aaron McCallum Sees A Bigger Career Market In Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Aaron McCallum believes bare-knuckle boxing is creating opportunities that are persuading professional boxers to move across earlier in their careers. In a Reuters interview published on November 11, he described a sport becoming more familiar to people outside its existing following.

The Nottingham fighter expects much wider advertising exposure, comparing his hopes for BKB’s visibility with the promotion surrounding Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. That is his forecast rather than a measured audience-growth figure or a guarantee.

I dare say in two years max it will just blow everything else out of the water

He said people increasingly recognized bare-knuckle as professional competition when he introduced himself, unlike six months earlier. Younger professional boxers were crossing over for the opportunities, he explained, while he still wanted a world championship and a place among the sport’s pioneers.

McCallum Returns To The London Card

McCallum’s immediate assignment is a welterweight rematch with Simey Doherty at BKB 61 on November 14. The promotion’s detailed card identifies the venue as indigo at The O2 in London, rather than specifying the larger main arena. It lists the opponent as Simon Doherty, the fighter promoted elsewhere under the name Simey.

Lee Selby and Ollie Sentance top the official lineup. The scheduled programme also includes Marko Martinjak against Matty Askin and Amado Vargas against Callum Nulty. It places McCallum and Doherty among an established supporting cast rather than identifying their meeting as the show’s headline attraction.

His own recent record gives the return meeting a competitive context. BKB’s athlete profile records a five-round draw with Doherty after three consecutive stoppage wins, over Serob Minasyan, Liam Howell Swaney and Luke Smudger Smith. The pending rematch is listed separately as scheduled, not as another completed contest.

Simey Doherty is back to run it back! He rematches Aaron McCallum to settle the score once and for all.#BKB61 | LIVE SAT NOV 14 | 📺 Visit https://t.co/YmDzuLEqMz pic.twitter.com/mKAL49boVw — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 10, 2026

Expansion Has A Commercial Side

BKB’s present structure followed a consolidation of two organizations. Its own history dates BYB Extreme’s formation in South Florida to 2015 and the acquisition of London-based BKB to May 2024. The combined operation adopted the BKB name in February 2025. The company lists distribution relationships across several television and streaming outlets, while describing further expansion as an ongoing project.

A separate November 9 announcement brought former DAZN executive Michael Ridout into the role of managing director for the United Kingdom. BKB said he would also take wider operational and business responsibilities. His remit covers commercial partnerships and international reach, following more than seventeen years in senior positions at IMG. Those are the promotion’s business plans, not independently audited proof that McCallum’s forecast will occur.

The competition also has a defined regulatory framework. BKB’s published unified rules cap fighting time at eighteen minutes and permit two- or three-minute rounds as approved by the regulator. Effective striking comes first in judging. A referee may seek the ringside physician’s advice about an injury, and the referee alone stops the contest. None of those provisions establishes that competing without gloves is harmless.