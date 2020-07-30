Recently it was discovered that Elon Musk challenged Johnny Depp to a cage fight. However Depp’s friend and boxer-turned-actor Mickey Rourke had volunteered to take the fight instead.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get more wild, SpaceX creator Elon Musk challenged Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp to a cage fight. Apparently this stemmed from comments made by Depp, accusing Musk of having an affair with his wife, Amber Heard. When these remarks got back to Elon, he denied the allegations, but joked that Depp could meet him in a cage fight to settle the score.

Mickey Rourke Volunteers As Tribute

If you thought this situation could not get any more bizarre, I have some news for you. Shortly after Musk made these comments, Mickey Rourke, friend of with Johnny Depp, volunteered to take the fight on Depp’s behalf. A post to his Instagram saw the former boxer, who has been acting for the last several decades, call out Elon for a no rules, bare knuckle fight, in which he would only use one hand.

“I just read that ELON MUSK has challenged Johnny Depp to a fight. I have the better idea if Elon Musk is in fighting mood he can fight someone his own size, i’d gladly love the opportunity to take you to school mr.tough guy Elon Musk. Bare fists,elbows and knees and i will only use one hand-my left. We can both put down $200k a piece, winner take all, no rules. So instead of picking on someone who weighs 130 lbs i am calling your ass out.

Warmest regards, Mickey “Marielito” Rourke.”

Rourke, who had an amateur boxing record of 27-3, compete in the Florida Golden Gloves. Although it has been almost 50 years since the 67-year old compete, he still stays an active member of the combat sports community. In fact, he is oftentimes a regular at UFC events.

To be honest, the likelihood of Elon Musk fighting either Mickey Rourke Johnny Depp seems close to none, especially under the ruleset that Mickey suggests. Then again, with Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. happening this year, one can not rule anything out.