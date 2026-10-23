Editorial Policy

MiddleEasy has covered the UFC and MMA since 2009. We also cover boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, BJJ and bodybuilding. This page explains how our stories are made, where the facts come from and how to tell us when we get something wrong.

How our news is produced

Our news desk uses software tools to find new sources and draft stories. Our editor, Jake Blend, reviews what we publish. Guides, top lists and reviews are written and updated by our writers.

Where the facts come from

We build stories from primary sources wherever we can:

official results, scorecards and announcements from the UFC, PFL, ONE Championship and other promotions

athletic commission records and official weigh-in results

interviews, press conferences and the fighters’ own social media posts

When a story rests on another outlet’s report, we name that outlet. When something is a rumor or has not been confirmed, we say so in the story.

Corrections

If you find a mistake, email support (at) middleeasy.com or use our contact page, and include the link to the story. We check every report. When a fact was wrong, we fix it in the story, and when the change matters to the meaning of the story, we say what changed.

MiddleEasy is paid for by ads. Some reviews and buying guides link to products on Amazon, and we earn a commission if you buy through those links. It does not change the price you pay.

Questions about this policy go to support (at) middleeasy.com. You can also read our privacy policy and DMCA policy.