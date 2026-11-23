Witch on the Holy Night is expanding its Japanese theatrical run with five additional cinema formats on November 27. The November 22 announcement names SCREENX, ULTRA 4DX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and MX4D.

The distinctive addition is new animation for the SCREENX presentation. Ufotable has created approximately 981 cuts for the images projected onto the two side walls. That figure refers to side-screen material, not an announcement of 981 new scenes in the ordinary theatrical version.

What changes between the five formats

SCREENX extends the presentation beyond the front screen onto both sides of the auditorium. ULTRA 4DX combines that three-sided projection system with the physical effects of 4DX. Dolby Cinema instead pairs Dolby Vision projection with Dolby Atmos sound.

For 4DX and MX4D, the announcement describes seats that move with the film and environmental effects including wind, mist, smoke and scent. These are different presentation options, rather than five newly announced films. The official notice directs audiences to the film’s theater schedule for participating locations.

Aniplex’s accompanying SCREENX promotion is embedded below. It is the specific trailer attached to this format announcement, rather than an unrelated preview from the film’s earlier marketing.

The TYPE-MOON and ufotable story behind the release

The movie opened in Japan on November 20. Its official credits identify Kinoko Nasu and TYPE-MOON as the original creators, with animation and screenplay production by ufotable. Masaru Takeuchi directs, while Toho and Aniplex handle distribution. Hirokazu Koyama is credited for the original character designs and Takashi Takeuchi for the original character concepts.

For audiences encountering the title through this new trailer, the official written synopsis introduces Aoko Aozaki as an apprentice magic user who is also a student council president. She practices magic at night with her housemate, Alice Kuonji. Their routine changes after Aoko meets transfer student Sojuro Shizuki, a newcomer from the mountains.

The film’s character profiles add that Aoko inherited her grandfather’s magical legacy when she entered high school. Alice is a witch who left Britain and settled in a Japanese regional city, while Sojuro transfers into the school attended by Aoko and her classmates. Haruka Tomatsu voices Aoko, Kana Hanazawa voices Alice and Yusuke Kobayashi voices Sojuro.

Aniplex’s written introduction traces the adaptation back to TYPE-MOON’s visual novel, released for PC on April 12, 2012. Nasu wrote its scenario and Koyama handled its graphics. The story is set in the late 1980s and originated in an unpublished novel Nasu wrote before Tsukihime. The film brings that visual-novel property into the theatrical side of anime and entertainment coverage.