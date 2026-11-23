IMAX has apologized for screenings of Witch on the Holy Night at eight Japanese cinemas that did not meet its quality standards on November 20. Aniplex published the notice on November 23, alongside a statement from IMAX Corporation identifying the affected venues.

The problem had been resolved by the morning of November 21, according to both notices. Aniplex says audiences can now see the IMAX version at its intended quality. The announcement concerns the film’s opening day in Japan, rather than a new interruption to screenings.

Eight Cinemas Named In The IMAX Statement

Paraphrased in English from the Japanese statement, the affected locations are United Cinemas Toshimaen, TOHO Cinemas LaLaport Yokohama, 109 Cinemas Kawasaki, United Cinemas Urawa, US Cinemas Chiharadai, 109 Cinemas Nagoya, TOHO Cinemas Namba and Lawson United Cinema Kishiwada.

IMAX attributes the fault to a technical process and expressly distinguishes it from the film’s production work or creative content. The notices do not specify the exact visual defect, identify missing scenes or announce a refund program. Those details should not be inferred from the apology.

The company also apologizes to audiences and the film’s partners. It names Notes, ufotable, Aniplex and Toho among those partners, without assigning responsibility for the fault to those companies. It says it will strengthen quality management across its production and operational systems to prevent a recurrence. That is the corrective commitment in its statement, not an independently verified assessment of changes at every cinema.

The film’s official promotional trailer is below for context. It is not footage of the screening fault described in the notices.

The Film’s Wider Cinema Rollout Continues

Witch on the Holy Night opened in Japanese theaters on November 20. The film credits Kinoko Nasu and TYPE-MOON for the original work, with ufotable handling the animation and screenplay production. Toho and Aniplex distribute the adaptation.

Its story centers on Aoko Aozaki, a high-school student learning to become a magician while sharing a home with Alice Kuonji. Their lives intersect with Sojuro Shizuki, a boy adjusting to a new school and unfamiliar surroundings. Haruka Tomatsu voices Aoko, Kana Hanazawa plays Alice and Yusuke Kobayashi voices Sojuro, according to the official cast listing.

A separate announcement expands the Japanese presentation options on November 27 to SCREENX, ULTRA 4DX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and MX4D. The SCREENX presentation includes approximately 981 newly created side-screen cuts by ufotable. Those additions are a different format initiative, not an explanation of what went wrong with the November 20 IMAX screenings.

MiddleEasy separately covered the five-format expansion. Other current anime developments include Classroom of the Elite’s next season and Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table’s sequel.