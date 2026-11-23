Space Battleship Yamato 2 and Space Battleship Yamato III are finally getting their first Blu-ray box sets. The franchise’s official account announced both releases on November 23, pairing the news with a promotional video comparing the older images with their new HD remasters.

The restoration uses scans of the original 35mm negatives, according to the announcement. These are releases of the original television anime, not a newly animated sequel or another installment of the modern Yamato remake series. The published specifications retain a 4:3 picture at 1080p; the announcement does not describe these boxes as 4K Ultra HD editions.

Two original Yamato voyages return in 2027

Yamato 2 arrives in Japan on March 26, 2027, followed by Yamato III on June 23. Each box is priced at 44,000 yen including Japanese tax. The official product page lists all 26 episodes for the second series and all 25 for the third, rather than presenting the compilation features as replacements for the television runs.

The restoration comparison is available in the official video below.

Each collection includes five main-feature discs, a separate bonus disc, a special booklet and audio commentary. The additional programs differ: Yamato 2 includes its compilation, while Yamato III includes The Destruction of the Solar System. The listed audio is linear PCM mono. The specifications remain subject to change, so retailer-specific gifts should not be confused with the contents common to every box.

Why the second and third series are different journeys

The 1978 second series brings a new enemy into the picture after Earth’s recovery from the Gamilas attacks. The White Comet Empire advances toward the galaxy, conquering worlds along its route and choosing Earth as another target. Susumu Kodai and Yamato are serving on the Solar System’s frontier when an encounter with the empire’s aircraft pulls them into that threat.

The story is therefore another defense of a recovering Earth, not simply a repeat of the ship’s first departure. Bandai Namco Filmworks’ description places the returning crew between that apparent prosperity and a new invasion, with the White Comet providing the central danger.

Yamato III, first broadcast in 1980, instead makes the survival of Earth’s population dependent on finding another home. During fighting between the Bolar Federation and Galman-Gamilas forces, a planet-destroying missile hits the Sun and accelerates its nuclear activity. With life on Earth facing destruction within a year, Yamato leaves with new crew members to search for a habitable world.

That distinction gives the two restoration projects their own stakes: one follows an approaching imperial enemy, while the other turns the ship’s voyage into a search for humanity’s refuge. The 2027 boxes preserve those separate television stories in full.

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