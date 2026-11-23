Sono Mono. Nochi ni… is getting a television anime in 2027. Publisher Earth Star Entertainment announced the adaptation on November 22 and released a teaser visual, with Jumondou handling animation.

Kento Itou will voice Wazu and perform the opening theme, while Yui Ogura plays Mear. Kouichi Oohata is chief director; Seung-Deok Kim directs. Oohata and Takashi Morimiya handle series composition, with Oohata and Yeon-Su Choi designing characters. Pony Canyon is responsible for music production.

Strength is not Wazu’s romantic solution

The official anime introduction follows an apparently ordinary young man who strays into mountains inhabited by exceptionally powerful monsters. After living there alongside Mear, he discovers he has become an S-rank powerhouse. Even defeating a dragon king bare-handed is within his abilities. Finding romance proves rather less straightforward: his strength and kindness attract women, but misunderstandings keep undermining those relationships.

The publisher’s novel synopsis supplies the reason for his departure: Wazu leaves home after losing his childhood sweetheart to a hero. That heartbreak precedes his mountain training and overwhelming fighting ability, making a failed relationship, rather than a conventional heroic mission, the starting point of the adventure.

In his written cast message, paraphrased here in English from Japanese, Itou emphasizes Wazu’s consideration for other people. He describes someone who notices distress in another person’s expression and offers help without hesitation. The actor presents that kindness as something that helps the people around Wazu recover their own warmth and beauty.

Ogura’s written statement, also paraphrased from Japanese, focuses on the contrast between Wazu’s immense strength and his earnest, slightly oblivious personality. She identifies Mear as a young female dragon accompanying him on his travels, and says she wants to convey the character’s appeal by carefully expressing her changing emotions.

A long-running novel reaches television

Original author NAHAaTO said the adaptation proposal prompted a double take. In English paraphrase of the written message, the author hopes the project rewards longtime contributors and readers, while giving newcomers something to enjoy.

The source material is already a completed multi-volume novel series, not a new book launching alongside the announcement. Earth Star’s catalog lists the first volume on August 15, 2016, the twelfth on April 15, 2019, and a separate extra volume on August 10, 2019. Kazutomo Miya illustrates the novels; Shinichirou Nariie draws the manga adaptation.

Broadcast details are still to be announced. No exact premiere date, broadcaster, streaming partner or episode count appears in the publisher’s notice, and the opening song’s title has not been named.

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