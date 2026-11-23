Sakamoto Days has reached its final chapter. Yuto Suzuki’s assassin action-comedy concludes with chapter 284 in Weekly Shonen Jump’s 52nd issue of 2026. The series’ official account confirmed the ending alongside a new illustration and identified the chapter’s Japanese title, translated into English as “See You Tomorrow.”

There is an important distinction between the two editions. The digital issue is dated November 23, while the official announcement places the paper edition’s release on November 24. The publisher’s Jump+ listing also identifies the digital magazine as the November 23 issue, so readers looking for a physical copy should not assume both versions arrive together.

The final collected volume is still ahead

Ending the weekly serialization does not mean the last book is already on shelves. Shueisha’s series catalog lists volume 30 for January 4, 2027. Anime News Network reports that the 31st and final volume follows on April 30. The publisher is separately promoting a goods-bundled edition of volume 31, with a January 13 reservation deadline; that deadline is not the book’s release date.

The conclusion closes a run that began in November 2020. Before the ongoing series, Suzuki published a Sakamoto one-shot in Jump Giga in December 2019. The project subsequently expanded beyond its original magazine serialization, with Viz Media publishing the manga in English in print and digitally, and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus carrying the digital English edition.

Shueisha’s official introduction centers on Taro Sakamoto, a feared assassin who falls in love, retires, marries and becomes a father. He now runs a neighborhood shop, but his former life keeps threatening the family and ordinary routine he wants to protect. That contrast between domestic responsibilities and the assassin world is the foundation of the series’ blend of action and comedy.

Shueisha marks the ending with a manuscript project

Alongside the conclusion, the publisher has opened an application service for miniature digital manuscript prints of the entire final chapter. The announced set contains 21 sheets: one reduced double-page center-color illustration, one color story page and 19 monochrome pages, supplied with a manuscript envelope. The prints are B5 size, rather than full original manuscript dimensions.

The paper-edition application deadline is December 7, with dispatch planned from late April 2027. Shueisha lists a 3,850-yen charge including domestic delivery and handling, and says overseas applications and international shipping are not available. Those conditions matter for English-language readers: this is a Japan-only commemorative service, not a worldwide release of a new manga installment.

The anime has its own January schedule

The manga’s ending does not cancel its television adaptation. The official anime site continues to list season two for January 18, 2027, in TV Tokyo’s Monday 24:00 slot—midnight as Monday turns into Tuesday in Japan. BS TV Tokyo follows from January 24 at 24:40, a separate broadcast slot.

The site also lists Netflix advance streaming by one episode, with the first episode simultaneous with the Japanese television broadcast, and other platforms following TV transmission. It cautions that availability dates vary between services. The weekly manga finale and these already-announced adaptation plans are separate developments, rather than evidence that every screen version is ending with the printed story.

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