Yuuki’s survival story will continue. A sequel to Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table is in production, the anime’s official website announced on November 22, alongside a new illustration of its white-haired protagonist.

The announcement follows the 11-episode television series that began airing in January 2026 and the two-week Japanese theatrical run of 44: CLOUDY BEACH in July. The new project has been described as a sequel, rather than assigned a release date or a specific television or theatrical format.

The production’s Japanese-language statement says further information will be released through its website and official social accounts. It does not identify the next installment’s episode count, story arc, distribution arrangements or returning production team. Those details remain separate from the confirmation that more animation is being made.

A New Look At Yuuki, Without A Release Window

The accompanying ultra-teaser visual places Yuuki in a close-up, with a pale blue-and-white palette and a hand in the foreground. Its Japanese tagline can be translated into English as: “I thought I’d try living in this world.” The image offers a character-focused first look, not a sequence of footage from the sequel.

The series’ premise makes survival a livelihood rather than a one-off contest. Its official introduction describes players taking part in lethal games for prize money, with careful preparation offering no guarantee that they will return alive. Yuuki is an experienced professional in that world, continuing to enter competitions as her means of supporting herself.

That distinction carries into CLOUDY BEACH, the intervening animated story. The official synopsis places its game on an isolated island with eight participants, including experienced players Yuuki already knows. It follows her passage beyond the dangerous threshold associated with a player’s thirtieth game. Those are details of the earlier project, not announced plot points for the sequel.

The Adaptation’s Existing Creative Foundation

The original light novels are written by Yushi Ukai and illustrated by Nekometal, with publication under KADOKAWA’s MF Bunko J label. The work received an Excellence Award in the label’s eighteenth newcomer competition and ranked first among new works in This Light Novel Is Amazing! 2024. A manga adaptation by Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai runs in Monthly Comp Ace.

The manga retains Ukai’s original story and Nekometal’s character concepts, while its publication in a comics magazine is distinct from the novels’ imprint.

The anime’s existing credits list Souta Ueno as director, Rintaro Ikeda for series composition and Eri Osada for character design, with animation by Studio DEEN. Chiyuki Miura voices Yuuki. These credits establish the earlier adaptation’s team; the November announcement does not independently confirm the same assignments for the new production.

The first television run opened on January 7 with a 60-minute premiere. Its official Japanese broadcast listing includes TOKYO MX, BS Nippon TV, ABC Television and WOWOW, while Netflix appears among the listed streaming services. That historical availability is not a newly announced worldwide streaming deal for the follow-up.

For readers exploring more of MiddleEasy’s anime coverage, related features include Israel Adesanya’s voice role in Baki Hanma, the martial arts behind Goku’s fighting stance and Polyana Viana’s anime-inspired walkout dispute.