Nicalis has removed generated music files from The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+, announcing a corrective build on November 21 after players linked tracks in its Grand Theft Auto-themed run to Suno. The publisher said the PC patch should already be live and listed submissions to Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, without giving console release dates.

Players Pointed To Metadata, Not Just The Sound

Reddit user ShweetsStuff published a technical account of the discovery in the game’s community. The post identifies four audio filenames and links them to individual Suno song pages. It also reproduces a metadata field naming Suno, with an October 30 creation timestamp and a song identifier.

According to that account, the special run contained 14 music files: seven full tracks and related introductory or concluding versions. The author said only some retained the identifying metadata, while others had been edited and exported again. That is the player’s analysis of the shipped resources; it does not establish who authorized their inclusion.

Hi All! Repentance+ Update:

The team has pushed a new build with critical fixes.

• Removal of generated music files

• Larynx + Car Battery Bug Fix

• PC patch—should be live already

• Submitted to Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony ASAP Additional:

• Continuing work on netcode… pic.twitter.com/d1gyLUlBK8 — Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) November 21, 2026

The official patch notice describes the change as “Removal of generated music files.” It separately lists a fix for the interaction between Larynx and Car Battery. The company also asks players to report bugs, while leaving the explanation for the soundtrack’s inclusion unanswered in that announcement.

A Corrective Build After The November 19 Launch

The disputed material arrived around a broader release milestone. Nicalis’s November 19 Steam announcement confirmed Repentance+ was available on additional platforms and directed PC players toward a special crime-themed Daily Run. Its language referenced bullets and vehicles, distinguishing the promotional scenario from a normal trip through Isaac’s basement.

That launch coincided with GTA VI’s release-week sales milestone, although the two games’ commercial results are separate. The Isaac announcement also documented ordinary fixes for item descriptions, controller inputs, crashes and character interactions; the later music removal is a distinct correction rather than proof those earlier changes have been reversed.

Work beyond the immediate patch remains unfinished. Nicalis says it is continuing improvements to networking and stability, restoring compatibility accidentally broken for the modding community, and working with console platform holders on upgrade-discount eligibility for people who purchased Repentance. Those are stated ongoing tasks, not completed features of the corrective build.

The online component helps explain why those outstanding issues matter. The Steam description of Repentance+ lists friend, public and quick-match options for groups of up to four. Online play supports achievements and Daily Runs, with an emote wheel and text chat for coordination. A soundtrack correction therefore does not by itself resolve the separate multiplayer concerns the publisher acknowledges.

MiddleEasy’s wider gaming and animation coverage also includes the newly confirmed Playing Death Games sequel and a breakdown of Goku’s martial-arts influences.