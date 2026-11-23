Murciélago will have its world premiere at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth on December 5, ahead of its January 2027 television and streaming window. HIDIVE announced the screening on Monday as part of seven events it will present during the December 4–6 convention.

The subtitled premiere runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central in Room 202A on the second floor of the Fort Worth Convention Center. HIDIVE says its screenings and panels are free for Anime Frontier badge holders. That is an in-person convention debut, not an announcement that the series begins streaming to subscribers on December 5.

Saddle up, HIDIVE is ridin' into @AnimeFrontierTX! Round up your crew and join us for panels, surprises, and everything anime. See y'all there! pic.twitter.com/Y9xdSZvrdA — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) November 23, 2026

A Killer And Her Watchdog Lead The Adaptation

Kana Yoshimura’s manga centers on Kuroko Koumori, a former death-row inmate who becomes a government-authorized executioner. Her partner Hinako Tozakura doubles as her monitor and brings exceptional driving ability to their investigations. The anime’s official introduction frames the pair around violent cases and the criminal world they confront, rather than a conventional police partnership.

The production site names Hitomi Ueda as Kuroko, Minori Suzuki as Hinako and Sumire Uesaka as Chiyo Yanaoka. Its character descriptions identify Chiyo as Kuroko’s girlfriend and the daughter of a yakuza organization’s leader. Those relationships are part of the series’ established setup; the new convention announcement does not reveal a separate cast change.

Takashi Naoya serves as chief director and handles series composition, while Matsuo Asami is the director. Animation production is shared by Satelight and Staple Entertainment. The official credits also list Ryo Nakamura as sub-director, giving the project a defined production team rather than an adaptation announcement with its principal staff still unnamed.

The earlier official teaser introduces the series, rather than announcing a new streaming day:

The Premiere Follows An Earlier January Announcement

HIDIVE first announced its involvement at Anime Expo in July. Its parent company’s release identified the licensed territories as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The Japanese production subsequently confirmed a January 2027 broadcast and distribution window in August. Monday’s development is the specific opportunity to see the series early in Texas.

In written production notes released with the original announcement, Naoya described working on composition, scripts and storyboards while leaving on-site direction to Asami. He also said the creator contributed to script discussions. Asami’s separate written notes highlighted the adaptation’s car sequences and collaboration with Satelight’s computer-graphics department, explaining the attention being paid to Hinako’s driving as well as the crime action.

English-language manga publisher Yen Press lists the first volume as a January 2017 release, with a mature, 18-plus age rating. Its premise likewise identifies Kuroko as a killer working for the Tokyo police. That rating belongs to the manga edition; it should not be mistaken for an announced rating or age-entry policy for the convention screening.

Other HIDIVE Events Surround The Screening

The streamer’s Friday program includes an industry panel with The Dangers in My Heart producer Kazuki Endo and a Chained Soldier anniversary event. Its Saturday lineup also includes the North American premiere of Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery, scheduled for 5:45–7:45 p.m. Central in Room 202A. The Murciélago debut has its own morning slot, separate from that film presentation.

More anime coverage: Akane-banashi’s January schedule, the Sakamoto Days manga finale and Playing Death Games’ sequel announcement.