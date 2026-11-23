INDIE Live Expo has outlined a December 1 broadcast featuring more than 100 game reveals, updates and announcements, alongside an awards segment involving creators from Silent Hill and other major series. Ryu’s Office announced the expanded program on November 23.

The stream starts at 10 a.m. UTC, equivalent to 5 a.m. Eastern, 2 a.m. Pacific and 7 p.m. in Japan. English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean broadcasts are planned across YouTube, X, Twitch, Steam, Niconico and bilibili.

Industry guests join a varied game lineup

The awards participants include Shuhei Yoshida, Keiichiro Toyama, Motoi Okamoto, film producer Yuto Sakata and musician and critic Utamaru. Yoko Taro will contribute written commentary. J-mon and Kaori Horiuchi return for the English presentation, including the Cygames-sponsored INDIE Waves segment.

Drunken Goddess Reflux, Magical Girl Taboo Village, Ember and Blade, and Dressmaker are among the highlighted games. The program announcement promises previously unseen material for the selected titles; it does not establish that every featured game will launch during the show.

Co-streaming remains open to smaller channels

The organizer’s separate participation guide says follower and subscriber totals are not the priority when reviewing co-streaming applications. Approved creators receive official materials, with options to show only part of the event or to accompany the archived broadcast. Its earlier English-language invitation outlines the partner benefits:

✨Looking for Co-Streamers✨

We are still looking for streamers to simulcast #INDIELiveExpo 🎮 You’ll get:

・Your name and icon displayed in-program and on our official website

・An official partner badge of Addmi-chan

…and more! Check it out below! ▼https://t.co/IAumjsMhDA pic.twitter.com/Y5vqoRidCt — INDIELiveExpo Official EN (@INDIELiveExpoEN) November 12, 2026

The guide anticipates a four-to-five-hour program and explains that Twitch’s official co-streaming feature is available. Creators are asked to complete a feedback survey afterward. On-screen credits remain subject to production timing, so applying does not guarantee an appearance in the broadcast’s credit sequence.

The newly issued program notice gives November 24 in Japan as the application deadline. Viewers following Acacia’s contribution can also read MiddleEasy’s separate report on its two game delays, which distinguishes upcoming release-date announcements from the eventual launches.

For viewers interested in the contrast between those selections, Dressmaker’s developer-managed Steam page describes a hands-on clothing business rather than a combat game. Players choose fabric for individual garment panels, position patterns and cut the material before sewing the pieces together. The grain and angle of a cut affect the finished dress, making the workbench decisions part of the design rather than a menu of cosmetic presets.

Customers arrive with different tastes and occasions to dress for. Completed designs can also go in the shop window, while a sketchbook helps plan colors and materials. Buttons, appliqué, bows and lace provide additional customization. Those details explain the practical tailoring focus behind its place in a showcase that also includes action and horror-adjacent projects.

Ember and Blade’s official store description offers a different kind of progression. Its demon hunter gains temporary immortality through an angel’s pact and enters the realm containing the imprisoned archdemon Asmodeus. There, the hunter encounters Ariella, the guardian of the seal. The premise connects repeated attempts to the story rather than treating resurrection only as a reset.

Its systems combine battles against large enemy groups with more demanding boss encounters. Angelic powers provide choices that can change a run’s strategy, while the bosses include former humans transformed into demons. These are the developer’s descriptions of the game, not a hands-on assessment or a claim about what the December broadcast footage will demonstrate.

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