The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has opened to an estimated $225 million worldwide, giving Lionsgate’s dystopian action series a substantial theatrical rebound. The Sunday weekend report puts North America at $120 million, with another $105 million from 84 international territories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That domestic start is the fourth-largest in the six-film franchise. Catching Fire, the original Hunger Games and the first Mockingjay opened higher. It comfortably exceeds the $44.6 million debut of 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, rather than merely matching the last prequel’s launch.

How the three-day opening adds up

Box Office Mojo’s release ledger independently lists the same domestic, international and worldwide totals. Its daily estimates show how the North American opening accumulated: $56 million on Friday, $36.3 million on Saturday and $27.7 million on Sunday. Those three figures add to $120 million; the first two account for $92.3 million before Sunday’s estimated business.

The daily chart marks these figures as estimates, so they should not be mistaken for a final audited total. Saturday fell 35.2 percent from Friday, while Sunday’s estimate was 23.7 percent below Saturday. The film nevertheless held first place on all three days, not just on its opening night.

Haymitch’s chapter brings a new cast to Panem

The official Lionsgate premise returns to Panem 24 years before the original Hunger Games story. The starting point is the reaping for the 50th Games, the Second Quarter Quell. Joseph Zada leads this earlier chapter as the young Haymitch Abernathy, rather than the film following Katniss through another competition.

Francis Lawrence directs, with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson among the producers. The studio credits Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie on the screenplay and Suzanne Collins as the novel’s author. The ensemble includes Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Whitney Peak.

The release played in 4,018 North American theaters, which works out to roughly $29,866 per venue over the weekend. The same ledger lists a PG-13 rating and a running time of two hours and 38 minutes. On Mojo’s weekend chart, I Play Rocky placed second with $9.3 million, leaving Sunrise well clear of the nearest competitor.

The Hollywood Reporter also places the opening fifth among this year’s domestic debuts and reports an A-minus CinemaScore. Its audience breakdown, attributed to PostTrak, was 67 percent female, with half the audience older than 25. Those are opening-weekend audience measurements, not a prediction of where the film’s eventual run will finish.

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