Grand Theft Auto VI has opened with an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide day-one retail sales, Rockstar Games announced Friday, November 20. The developer describes the debut as the largest entertainment launch across any medium, following the game’s November 19 release.

The estimate runs through the end of November 19 worldwide. Rockstar separately reported 32.5 million copies sold before release; that is a preorder figure, not a newly disclosed count of purchases made during launch day itself. Its announcement also cited a Metacritic score of 99.

Company co-founder and president Sam Houser thanked players for their reception in the written release:

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

A different scale from GTA V’s debut

Take-Two’s September 2013 launch statement put GTA V’s first-day retail sell-through above $800 million. That estimate excluded Japan and Brazil, where the game had not yet launched. Its initial platforms were PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, making the earlier benchmark a different hardware generation as well as a different market rollout.

GTA V subsequently passed $1 billion in three days. The comparison concerns money spent at retail, not the publisher’s profit. Nor do those dollar totals alone establish how many people bought each edition: prices and product mixes can differ between releases.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2026

Rockstar’s launch announcement places Jason and Lucia at the center of the story. An attempted easy score draws them into a criminal conspiracy that stretches across Leonida, with the pair forced to depend on one another to survive. Vice City is part of that setting; this release is not a new edition of GTA V.

What buyers are getting at launch

The publisher opened preorders on June 25 after announcing them a day earlier. Its original pricing announcement set the standard game at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99. The latter added vehicles, weapons, clothing and other extras within the single-player story, rather than representing a separate new game.

That June announcement also offered the Vintage Vice City Pack for preorders and purchases before November 20. Digital preorders included a month of GTA+. Those dated offers help explain the advance-purchase campaign behind the launch; they should not be read as a promise that every current purchase still receives the same bonuses.

Rockstar’s current store listing makes another purchasing distinction explicit: its physical version contains a download code, not a game disc. Buyers ordering a box therefore still need to download the software. The store also lists an upgrade route for PlayStation customers who already own the standard edition and want the additional Ultimate content.

The ESRB rates the game M for Mature, and the store flags strong language, violence and adult content alongside in-game purchases. It is not presented as an all-ages release.

GTA V eventually added a first-person viewpoint and expanded to PC and newer consoles. Rockstar’s current GTA VI storefront offers PlayStation and Xbox choices; that older game’s platform history is not confirmation of an unannounced PC release date for its successor.