GetBackers’ planned December return is a resumption of its YouTube voice comic, not a newly announced television anime. The project’s official account issued an apology on November 22 after its promotional video left viewers confused about both the production format and the use of generative artificial intelligence.

The clarification keeps December 1 as the restart date. According to the operators, the series has been on hold for about ten months. They say the returning episodes will continue combining panels from the original manga with voice performances and sound effects, rather than turning the main story into newly generated animation.

The operators separate the teaser from the series

In the Japanese-language written statement, the team acknowledged that part of the recent announcement video used generative animation. It apologized for failing to explain the method and future plans adequately, saying the presentation had created the impression of a new television production or a generatively animated adaptation.

The operators took responsibility for choosing that approach and for the announcement itself. They specifically said publisher Kodansha had not participated in those decisions. That distinction matters to the scope of the apology: it was an explanation from the people running the voice-comic project, not an announcement of a separate production approved by the publisher.

The team also addressed what it intends to do with the source artwork. It said it does not plan to use generative processing on the original manga’s pictures or panels, nor to animate the main episodes through that technology. These are stated production commitments for the returning series; the notice does not provide a technical breakdown of how the earlier promotional footage was made.

【『GetBackers』YouTubeシリーズ更新再開に関するお詫びとお知らせ】 このたびは、『GetBackers』YouTubeシリーズの更新再開にあたり公開した告知映像について、ファンの皆様に誤解や混乱、そしてご心配をおかけしましたこと、心より深くお詫び申し上げます。… — ボイスコミック GetBackers -奪還屋-【公式】 (@reclaim_00) November 22, 2026

A return to voiced manga panels

The official YouTube channel describes GetBackers as the story of Ban Mido and Ginji Amano, who run a recovery business in Shinjuku’s underworld. Its description presents the project as a comic-animation revival of the action manga and says episodes are available free, beginning with the first chapter. That channel identity is consistent with the format described in Sunday’s clarification.

The account’s November 18 restart promotion preceded the apology. Its current profile also directs viewers to the official channel and identifies December 1 as the return. The new statement should therefore be read as a correction to expectations surrounding that promotion, rather than confirmation that the voice-comic restart has been canceled.

For future announcements and promotional videos, the team said it would refrain from the kind of generative animation that produced this misunderstanding and strengthen its checks on production content and presentation. It also said it would take the feedback seriously and work toward completing the voice-comic series while respecting the original work and its fans.