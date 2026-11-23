Dokimon Frontier is set to arrive on Steam in December 2026 as a free monster-taming roguelike. In a November 22 update, developer Yano said the game will have no microtransactions or premium currency, while leaving room for inexpensive downloadable content later.

The developer reported more than 5,000 Steam wishlists in well under 24 hours. That is a studio-reported expression of interest, not a sales or player count. Yano also said the earlier Dokimon Quest giveaway had been claimed more than 2.4 million times.

we're just a little over 24 hours into launching the steam page and announcing the game for the first time …. wHAT is happening o_O pic.twitter.com/NIWmfRVBNd — 八野 ー Dokimon II (@yano_gamedev) November 23, 2026

Frontier also serves as a test of the engine being developed for Dokimon Quest II. Yano plans free content updates and eventually monsters from that sequel and future games; the update does not promise dates for those additions.

Repeatable expeditions replace a single story journey

A run begins with a choice of starter monsters, with extra starting companions available for in-game currency. Players capture more Dokimon on the journey toward the final floor, building their team along the way. Winning allows them to repeat the process with a selection of items. This is a progression loop built around successive expeditions rather than one uninterrupted campaign.

Defeating or catching creatures offers a choice of items during each attempt. Shops provide another place to buy supplies, heal and take a break between battles. Ranger experience feeds a skill tree that can strengthen monsters and improve the chances of finding rare items. Progress earned in different modes contributes toward that same tamer development.

The main roguelike mode sends players from a home ship into selected worlds and areas, with a boss standing between them and the return journey. Clearing a world unlocks its Boss Rush mode, using the bosses encountered there. Further worlds and levels open as players progress. The Steam listing still specifies only a month, not a particular launch day.

Where Frontier fits beside the two Quest games

For comparison, the original Dokimon Quest is a turn-based adventure built around finding a missing childhood friend in the Xelos region. Its official store page describes more than 140 monsters, over 15 towns and a 15-to-20-hour story. Those are features of Quest, not promised monster or campaign totals for Frontier. Quest first released on November 22, 2024, making this reveal fall on its second anniversary.

Yanako’s own website separately describes Quest II as a time-traveling adventure set in Japan’s Edo period in 1855, with a rebuilt battle system and mysterious dungeons. That distinguishes the sequel’s story premise from Frontier’s repeatable runs. Frontier is the free entry being prepared for next month, not the full Quest II campaign becoming free.

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