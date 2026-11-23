Classroom of the Elite has put a year on its next television chapter. The anime’s official website announced on November 22 that the first half of its fifth season will air in 2027, moving Kiyotaka Ayanokoji’s school campaign into the second semester of his second year.

The announcement also establishes a two-part structure for that semester. The first half is the installment now attached to 2027; the update does not supply a month, an episode total or a broadcast date for the second half. That distinction matters for viewers planning their next watch: the year applies to the named opening installment, not a complete release calendar for both parts.

The Next Semester Gets A New Visual And Returning Voices

The new title is Classroom of the Elite 5th Season: Second Year, Second Semester — First Half, translated from the Japanese announcement. A teaser visual and accompanying visual movie were released alongside the timing update. This is a schedule update for a continuation already announced on June 24 after the fourth season, rather than the first confirmation that season five exists.

The production announcement names Noriyuki Nomata as director and Yasushi Shigenobu for series composition, with Lerche handling animation. Saori Yonemoto, Hina Nagata and Maki Kono are credited for character design. Shoya Chiba is listed as Ayanokoji, alongside Akari Kito as Suzune Horikita and Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa.

Ayanokoji’s School Has Never Been A Level Playing Field

For anyone returning after a break, the official fourth-season introduction sets out a useful starting point. Tokyo’s Advanced Nurturing High School advertises outstanding university and employment prospects and gives students a monthly allowance in points. Its comfortable surface conceals a hierarchy in which the strongest performers receive the real advantages. Academic ability is only part of the contest.

Ayanokoji’s group begins the second year back in Class D after narrowly losing to Class A in the final special examination of the previous school year. The first new examination pairs second-year students with incoming first-years for a written test, using a school app that displays quantified abilities. Among the newcomers is an operative from the White Room, arranged by acting chairman Tsukishiro.

The characters bring competing objectives into that system. The official character profiles describe Ayanokoji as outwardly unobtrusive but willing to use other people to secure his own victory. Horikita has gradually developed into a class leader through the examinations and moved beyond her dependence on her older brother’s approval. Their shared classroom therefore does not mean identical priorities.

That is established background, not a newly released synopsis for season five. The previous installment’s story page also follows an island survival examination involving multiple school years, while its broadcast schedule records an April 1, 2026 launch with the first four episodes presented together. Those earlier events explain where the second-year labeling comes from without predicting the next semester’s outcomes.

The underlying novels are credited to Shogo Kinugasa, with original character designs by Tomoseshunsaku, under KADOKAWA’s MF Bunko J label. For now, the confirmed next step is the first half’s 2027 television run. It joins another recent continuation announcement, Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table, whose sequel still has no announced release date.

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