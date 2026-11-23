Bride of the Barrier Master will begin on January 6, 2027, with an hour-long first episode. The supernatural fantasy’s November 22 announcement also unveiled its main promotional video, a new visual, two additional cast members and Naniwa Danshi’s opening song, Ichirinka.

The Japanese schedule starts at 11 p.m. on Tokyo MX, with Netflix carrying the series simultaneously and ahead of other streaming services. That is 2 p.m. UTC on January 6. The official schedule lists eleven Japanese television stations, with later starts on the other channels and a different first-episode slot on BS Nippon TV.

A longer opening episode, new cast and a December preview

Chiaki Kobayashi joins as Yanagi Ichise, while Takuya Eguchi voices Yukizasa Sankoro. The production has also announced a December 27 theatrical advance screening. The hour-long launch refers to the first episode, not an announcement that every installment will have that running time.

The official trailer accompanies the release announcement. The song and cast details were confirmed in the production’s written materials; the preview is presented below without quoting its dialogue.

Hana’s hidden power changes her place in the family

The story follows Hana Ichise, a young practitioner whose family treats her as inferior to her gifted twin sister, Hazuki. Japan’s protection depends on five pillars and the families responsible for defending them. Hana develops considerable power herself, but hides it because she wants a quiet life rather than more pressure from that system.

That concealment fails when Saku Ichinomiya, the young leader of a principal family, recognizes her ability and proposes a contract marriage. The premise places Hana’s wish for independence alongside responsibilities and relationships she did not seek.

The newly introduced Yanagi is Hana and Hazuki’s older brother. An accomplished practitioner, he serves Saku and is frequently away from home. Yukizasa is the prospective leader of the Sankoro family and an old friend of Saku’s, bringing another powerful household into the cast.

Hana’s supernatural companions are also part of that setting. Azuha has remained beside her since childhood and usually rests in her hair. Aoi and Miyabi are human-shaped beings she created, with Aoi’s description specifically emphasizing his fighting ability.

From Kureha’s books to TROYCA’s anime

KADOKAWA published the series’ first novel, written by Kureha, on December 21, 2021. Odayaka’s manga adaptation followed in collected form on September 30, 2022, with Bodax credited for the original character designs. The anime’s website currently lists seven novel volumes and eight manga volumes; the announcement puts combined circulation above 2.5 million copies.

TROYCA is producing the animation, with Toru Kitahata directing and Yuko Kakihara handling series composition and scripts. Akari Kito plays Hana opposite Kikunosuke Toya as Saku. Those credits establish the team behind the adaptation, rather than a new sequel to an earlier television season.

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