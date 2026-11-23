Arknights: Endfield is closing out 2026 with a mushroom-filled detour through Wuling. GRYPHLINE has confirmed that Meeting You in the World o’Shrooms launches November 25, bringing Kay’s narrative event, the Old Dam area and a new recruitment banner before the story moves toward its next region.

The announcement gives players a dated update rather than an undated character tease. In its November 22 developer communication, the Endfield team also separated the changes arriving with this version from work still in development. That distinction matters for players preparing resources: the new adventure and the longer-term progression plans are not one simultaneous release.

Kay’s search leads to the Old Dam

The official content overview calls Kay’s side story Dream of Honey Waffles. Wuling residents have reported confusing hallucinations, and the player investigates. Completing the mission awards 600 Oroberyl, an Elementary Cognitive Carrier and other rewards. The mission remains playable after its narrative-event page disappears, with rewards available to players who meet the participation requirements.

Kay’s official profile supplies the character context. She belongs to Rhodes Island, is a Perro and has been traveling across Talos-II to find Endfield and the Endministrator. The profile describes an enthusiastic explorer who has already made friends along the way, rather than introducing her as a stranger with no connection to the wider setting.

She is listed as a Nature Vanguard, with Christina Assaf-Costello credited for the English voice. Those details come from the published character information; the announcement does not require speculation about her place in the next chapter to explain why this update centers on her arrival.

Arknights: Endfield [Meeting You in the World o'Shrooms] Version Trailer [Honey Waffle Instruction Manual]

Indications: Hallucinations such as seeing angry mushrooms roll up their sleeves and come at you, Protocol Dataloggers saying hello to you, or mushroom caps stealthily… pic.twitter.com/RJLvFmYB6m — Arknights: Endfield (@AKEndfield) November 21, 2026

The launch banner, Anvil, Backpack, Plus A Pot o’Honey, features Kay as its rate-up six-star operator and runs until December 23 at 11:59, server time. Gilberta and Rossi have successive RE-Factor banners, while the Casual Roamer weapon exchange features the Sweet Deal polearm. Server-time dates should not be read as a single worldwide UTC deadline.

The update also opens Exclusion Zone Rebuilding through the Array Building event. Players unlock related factory technology, manufacture supplies and advance the reconstruction effort. The overview specifically distinguishes the limited event rewards from the rebuilding mode itself, which remains playable afterward.

Later activities include a giveaway for the five-star operator Mimino and her Star of Tomorrow handcannon. Workers’ Guards: Roll Call begins December 16 at noon, server time; logging in and participating in game modes earns the operator and weapon at maximum potential. This is a later update activity, not a promise of an immediate November 25 login gift.

Lucky Carrot’s Games of Wonder and RISE! MEGA ARENA! also start December 16, while a gift-box sorting web event begins December 23. Combat additions include new Echoes of War seasons and the Despot Weaponized boss-challenge series. That mix stretches beyond Kay’s story, with factory construction, lighter activities and repeatable combat all on the published calendar.

Before the update, players can also claim the version-guide preview rewards: 1,000 Oroberyl, 10,000 T-Creds, eight Elementary Cognitive Carriers and four Arms INSP Sets. The official guide graphic gives a claim deadline of November 25 at 06:00 UTC+8, equivalent to November 24 at 22:00 UTC. Rewards arrive through in-game mail.

The November 22 communication describes practical changes alongside the adventure. Smart Picks will recommend stage-specific teams using operators a player already owns. Factory control ports can snap directly onto facility connections without first needing a belt or pipe, and missing upgrade materials will move to the front of the Ability Matrix display.

There is also a gear-artificing item that guarantees success on gold-quality Wuling equipment. Delver of the Cryptic receives Esoteric Mycology, a three-space puzzle set, before updates to that permanent mode pause. The developers say the mode will return in other forms, so this is not a claim that the underlying idea has been abandoned.

Further out, the team is developing early access to Gypsosia’s main missions and an increase to 15 preset teams. Those plans belong to the in-development section, not a promise that every feature launches November 25. For now, the confirmed near-term destination is the Old Dam, with Kay’s Wuling adventure leading the year-end release.

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