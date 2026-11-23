Arknights: Endfield has opened pre-downloads for Meeting You in the World o’Shrooms, giving players a head start on a mandatory update with sharply different download sizes across platforms. GRYPHLINE’s November 23 notice puts the PlayStation 5 package at approximately 55GB, compared with around 7GB on PC and 4GB on Android and iOS.

The preparation window comes before a six-hour maintenance period. Both regional schedules in the notice describe the same worldwide interval: November 24 at 22:00 UTC through November 25 at 04:00 UTC. The game will be unavailable during that work, and installing some resources in advance does not let players skip the required client update.

How pre-download works on each platform

PC players can open GRYPHLINK and use the Pre-Download icon beside the Play button. The publisher recommends a stable Wi-Fi connection for the large transfer and an SSD for the PC installation.

On mobile, the resource-download option appears on the login screen. Players cannot continue playing while that download is running. The mobile pre-download service closes on November 24 at 21:30 UTC, half an hour before maintenance begins, so leaving the transfer until the maintenance window itself is not the same option.

PlayStation 5 users start from the console’s home screen: highlight Arknights: Endfield, press the controller’s Options button and choose Check for Update. This is also the route the notice gives for confirming the console update after maintenance has begun.

[Meeting You in the World o'Shrooms] Version Pre-Download & Update Notice Dear Endministrator,

Pre-download for the [Meeting You in the World o'Shrooms] version of Arknights: Endfield is now available. You can pre-download some of the game resources on your PC, mobile device,… pic.twitter.com/7CtHJrPsJg — Arknights: Endfield (@AKEndfield) November 23, 2026

The download is not the entire storage requirement

GRYPHLINE distinguishes the downloaded resources from the extra room needed to unpack them. On PC, the approximately 7GB package needs an additional 11GB of free space for extraction. Android and iOS each need another 4GB beyond their approximately 4GB download.

The PS5 requirement is larger on both measures: approximately 55GB for the download and an additional 60GB while extracting files. Those extra extraction figures are temporary rather than a claim about the final installed game size. The publisher says that space is released once extraction finishes.

Resources already downloaded, including transfers that have started but not finished, reduce the amount left to download after maintenance. They do not remove the need to follow the remaining update instructions.

Updating and collecting maintenance compensation

Once maintenance starts, PC users should close the game, restart GRYPHLINK and select Update. Android players can follow the in-game prompt, while iOS users should update through the App Store. The notice describes this version as mandatory across the supported platforms.

The maintenance compensation is 900 Oroberyl for players who created a character before the update. It will arrive through in-game mail after the work finishes. Both its distribution window and the mail’s validity end at the next version-update maintenance, so eligibility is not a promise that the reward can be collected indefinitely.

Separately, the version-guide page offers a preview-reward claim before November 24 at 22:00 UTC. That package contains 1,000 Oroberyl, 10,000 T-Creds, eight Elementary Cognitive Carriers and four Arms INSP Sets. It is a different claim from the maintenance compensation, not an automatic combined login gift.

The same game has also announced a Kay Discord theme and wider platform support for status sharing. Follow more gaming news in MiddleEasy’s Culture coverage.