Arknights: Endfield players can now put Kay on their Discord Game Stats Widget, with a wider rollout of live game-status sharing set to follow. GRYPHLINE announced the feature update on November 23, distinguishing the theme available immediately from the mobile and PlayStation support arriving with the next game version.

Windows already supports the game’s Rich Presence integration. Once Meeting You in the World o’Shrooms goes live on November 25, mobile and PlayStation players will also be able to share their real-time status. The information available after linking includes a player’s nickname, server, account level and playtime.

Changing the decoration requires a connected Discord account. From the official linking page, players select the theme-display option, choose Kay’s avatar and confirm. This is a profile customization feature, not an announcement of a separate playable-character release.

Discord Game Stats Widget Update Arknights: Endfield Game Stats Widget updated. New operator [Kay] theme is now available! This update also brings improvements to the Discord game status feature, Rich Presence. ▼// How to Set [Kay] Theme

– First, connect your Discord Account,… pic.twitter.com/YN52wwbYJX — Arknights: Endfield (@AKEndfield) November 23, 2026

Linking, rewards and the account limits

The publisher’s connection page requires an Endfield account that has completed the Prologue and has a character name. Its three-step process asks players to sign into the game account, sign into Discord and then link the two. The Game Stats Widget is added manually afterward; linking does not itself complete every display-setting step.

First-time linking provides 100 Oroberyl and an exclusive role in the official Discord server. The reward button must be selected, and the currency arrives through in-game mail with a 30-day collection window. The server role has its own manual step: use the official server’s linked-roles option. GRYPHLINE notes that delivery can be delayed.

Each game account receives the reward once. Changing the connected Discord account does not create another entitlement. A Discord account already connected to one Endfield account must be disconnected before it can be attached to another, and either account can be unlinked only once per calendar month.

Accounts canceled or banned after linking may be unable to receive rewards, according to the official FAQ.

Players who do not want their status displayed can turn it off through Discord’s Registered Games settings. The widget can also be removed from Discord. Those controls are separate from the monthly restriction on unlinking the underlying accounts.

Kay’s official character profile identifies her as a Perro from Rhodes Island, traveling across Talos-II in search of Endfield and the Endministrator. Christina Assaf-Costello is credited for her English voice. Her new display option gives that character a place on the player’s profile before the broader platform-sharing change takes effect.

MiddleEasy’s earlier version announcement covers the upcoming adventure rather than today’s account-linking feature. Follow the gaming news lane and broader Culture coverage for more developer announcements.