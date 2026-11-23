Aria the Scarlet Ammo is returning in a shorter format. KADOKAWA has named the new project Aria the Scarlet Ammo Corto and set an April 2027 streaming window. Its November 22 reveal includes a key visual and the voice cast.

Junji Majima and Rie Kugimiya play Kinji and Aria. New arrivals Lisa, Minuet and Nemo are voiced by Emiri Iwai, Miyari Nemoto and Anzu Haruno. The story brings the leads back to Japan, where runaway drones and robots cause trouble on the school island.

Three additions change the school-island lineup

The newly released character introductions, summarized here in English from Japanese, explain what those additions bring to the action. Lisa is Kinji’s maid. Formerly associated with I-U, she recognizes him as her true master and has a broad practical skill set that includes household work, accounting and rescue.

Minuet is Aria’s younger sister and another descendant of Sherlock Holmes. Her profile describes a fourteen-year-old genius with exceptional reasoning who calls herself Holmes IV. She uses a wheelchair and combines aristocratic pride with a childish side, rather than simply duplicating her older sister’s personality.

Nemo, meanwhile, belongs to I-U and is presented as a mysterious figure who stands against Kinji and his allies. Behind her military bearing is considerable combat ability. Her introduction makes that adversarial role clear; the main synopsis separately says the former formidable enemy joins the new case.

Yoshifumi Sasahara directs, with Kenji Saito and original author Chugaku Akamatsu handling composition and scripts. Bellnox Films animates. Specific streaming services, episode lengths and an exact opening date are not listed in this announcement.

The familiar characters retain distinct strengths too. Kinji is normally quiet but becomes highly capable in Hysteria Mode, while Aria is an S-rank armed detective skilled with paired swords and guns. Reki specializes in long-range sniping, and Riko combines disguise with intelligence-gathering and manipulation.

Returning voices, a different production team

The casting links this project directly to the earlier television adaptation. TBS’s original staff-and-cast page lists Majima and Kugimiya in the same lead roles, alongside Mikako Takahashi as Shirayuki, Mariya Ise as Riko, Kaori Ishihara as Reki and Ayako Kawasumi as Jeanne. All six also appear in the new cast announcement.

There is a production change behind those returning voices: TBS credits J.C.STAFF and director Takashi Watanabe on the original series. Its episode archive dates the first broadcast to April 14, 2011. The anniversary project now puts that familiar partnership into a newly produced short-form story, not an announced conventional second television season.

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