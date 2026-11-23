Akane-banashi has set January 9, 2027, for the start of its second anime season in Japan. The series’ official account published the detailed broadcast and streaming schedule on November 22, moving beyond the January release window shown in its earlier season-two announcement.

The TV Asahi network premiere is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time across 24 stations. ABEMA and Netflix follow at midnight on January 10. Those dates describe the announced Japanese schedule; they do not establish when the new season will appear in every overseas Netflix catalog.

The Japanese Broadcast Schedule, Translated Into English

The official Japanese graphic lists several television outlets rather than a single simultaneous start. The times below are translated from that graphic and remain in Japan Standard Time, so viewers should not read them as local times in the United States or Europe.

TV Asahi network: January 9, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

BS Asahi: a late-night Sunday slot beginning with the January 10 programming day.

CS TV Asahi Channel 1: January 10, Sundays at 9 p.m.

AT-X: January 10, Sundays at 10 p.m.

Animax: January 30, Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.

ABEMA and Netflix: advance streaming begins January 10 at midnight, with other platforms to follow.

For an international calendar reference, the TV Asahi premiere corresponds to 2:30 p.m. UTC on January 9. The midnight streaming start is half an hour later, at 3 p.m. UTC that same day. The change of date between the Japanese television and streaming listings therefore does not mean a full day separates those two starts.

A Story Built Around Akane’s Pursuit Of The Stage

Created by writer Yuki Suenaga and artist Takamasa Moue, Akane-banashi centers on Akane Osaki and the world of rakugo. English-language publisher VIZ describes her ambition through her father, Shinta Arakawa, who wants to pass the examination that would establish him as a master storyteller.

Akane admires his performances and practices them herself. When master Issho Arakawa expels the examination’s participants without explaining why, she makes proving her father’s art the focus of her own ambition. That family motivation is the starting point for the series, rather than a newly announced plot twist for season two.

The creators had previously collaborated on the one-shot Tatarashido in 2021. Their ongoing manga began in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2022. For readers approaching the adaptation for the first time, VIZ’s English edition starts with the first volume and offers a preview through its official series page.

The previously released official season-two synopsis moves Akane beyond high school and into Shiguma’s school, where she begins working as Akane Arakawa. Her destination is Yasaka-tei, a theater filled with experienced master storytellers. The production identifies this next stage as the Zenza Arc. That is established story context from the official written synopsis, not a claim that the new scheduling post unveiled another arc.

The official English-subtitled promotional teaser below was published on October 25. It accompanies the newer date announcement as an earlier preview of the second season, rather than a newly released trailer.

The official account’s October 25 key-visual post already identified a January 2027 return. The newer notice supplies the day, weekly television slots and initial streaming services. It does not announce a worldwide English-dub premiere, an episode count or a single release time shared by all territories.

That distinction matters when planning a watch schedule: the Japanese broadcast date is now concrete, while access elsewhere must be checked against the relevant regional service. The announcement gives viewers a clear starting point without settling every international distribution detail.

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