Acts of Blood is moving out of December and into spring 2027 on PC. Eksil Team’s Fajrul FN announced the delay in a November 22 statement, saying feedback from players, playtesters and the studio’s own staff had identified areas that needed more work.

The Indonesian developer did not name individual bugs, announce a new day of release or describe a change in the game’s scope. Instead, the statement explained that additional development time should help the team deliver the experience it intended. Fajrul acknowledged that the decision would disappoint people who had been waiting to play in December and apologized for the postponement.

The developer’s announcement is newer than the Steam listing

There is currently a difference between the announcement and the storefront information. Steam still displays December 2026 as the planned release window, while publisher Big Fan’s own game page lists early 2027. The direct statement is more specific about the revised PC schedule: spring 2027, rather than a confirmed month or day.

The announcement expressly identifies the Steam version. Big Fan also lists PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S releases for early 2027, but the developer’s message does not separately announce a revised console timetable. Those platform details should not be read as confirmation that all versions will arrive together.

Hello everyone, With heavy heart we’re making a difficult decision to postpone the release of the game on PC (Steam) into Spring 2027. We sincerely apologies for the delay. 🙏😓 Fajrul FN

Eksil Team pic.twitter.com/K1a40Ly5VF — Fajrul | Wishlist Acts of Blood on Steam! (@Fajrul97) November 22, 2026

A revenge story set in Bandapa

The delay concerns a single-player, third-person action game built around Hendra’s search for the people behind his family’s murder. Its setting is Bandapa, Indonesia, where a failed search for justice leads him into a revenge campaign against a powerful group.

Progression centers on learning and improving his combat skills, unlocking attacks and taking on groups of enemies and bosses. The developer’s description emphasizes hand-to-hand combat through combinations of strikes, blocks and counters, rather than presenting the game as a simulation of an officially licensed fighting competition.

This short gameplay sample from the publisher’s existing page illustrates the action; it is not new footage accompanying the delay announcement.

Unarmed attacks are only one part of the system. Bats, knives and firearms can also be used, giving the character a mix of close-range tools and ranged options. This extends the action beyond unarmed combinations into weapon-based fighting, without the developer assigning the entire move set to one particular martial art.

The environment supplies additional ways to attack. Furniture can break during encounters, nearby objects can be kicked into enemies, and the surroundings can be damaged as fights unfold. Hendra can also return to his apartment between missions to change his appearance, using unlockable clothing, tattoos and other styles.

What the current PC page offers

A demo remains listed on Steam. The store currently specifies an Intel Core i5-10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 8GB RAM and a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 as minimum requirements. Its recommended configuration raises memory to 16GB and calls for an i5-12400F or Ryzen 5 5600X with an RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT.

Both configurations list Windows 10 and 7GB of storage, with a warning that requirements may change. English and Indonesian have interface, audio and subtitle support listed; the full language table covers 11 languages. The developers also warn of frequent graphic violence, including blood and dismemberment. The publisher also emphasizes reading each encounter and reacting quickly, making recognizing patterns part of its combat pitch alongside the available attacks.