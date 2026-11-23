Acacia has taken two of its upcoming games out of their planned 2026 release windows, but players will not have to wait long to learn their revised Steam dates. The developer announced the changes for Magical Girl Taboo Village and The Streamer’s Alt Account Labyrinth on November 23, with separate date reveals scheduled for December 1 and November 27.

In the Japanese notices, translated here, Acacia apologizes to players awaiting both projects and says final adjustments are underway across the games to deliver the intended quality. Taboo Village’s notice specifically points toward 2027. The Streamer’s Alt Account Labyrinth does not identify a replacement year in its own notice, so that timing remains open until the forthcoming announcement.

These are dates for more information, not dates when either game becomes playable. The distinction matters for anyone planning a purchase: the next confirmed milestone for each title is its Steam release-date announcement.

Two announcements, two different horror settings

The Streamer’s Alt Account Labyrinth will reveal its Steam date during Acacia’s November 27 broadcast, starting at 8 p.m. in Japan, or 11 a.m. UTC. Magical Girl Taboo Village’s Steam date will follow on December 1; its notice does not give an announcement time. Neither statement supplies a revised Switch release date.

Magical Girl Taboo Village is a folk-horror visual novel developed by Acacia and Re,AER and published by Good Smile Company. Its story begins with Sakuya Watanuki waking inside an old shrine, where she finds a dead girl and nine surviving girls marked by flowers growing from an eye. A caretaker explains that a nightly ritual will choose another sacrifice.

The mystery revolves around the village’s customs, the girls’ secrets and the identity and purpose behind that ritual. Its official Steam description promises shifting perspectives rather than a straightforward account of events. The developers also describe violence and psychological horror, while specifying that the game avoids jump-scare effects.

For English-speaking readers, a separate qualification remains important: the store says English localization is in preparation, with the team aiming to release it as close to the Japanese version as possible while protecting the story experience. The new delay notice does not settle that localization schedule.

The Streamer’s Alt Account Labyrinth, published by G-MODE, takes its horror into online identity. The band Rag Drops becomes caught in a scandal before its members enter UraU, an otherworld shaped by social media’s darker side. Its structure alternates dungeon exploration with adventure sequences about the identities behind secret accounts.

Its Steam language table currently lists Japanese and both simplified and traditional Chinese, but explicitly marks English as unsupported. That is different from Taboo Village’s localization plan; the two games should not be treated as having identical language availability simply because Acacia announced their delays together.

Both Steam pages still displayed 2026 during this check, behind the newer official notices. Acacia’s announcement therefore changes the planning picture even before those storefront labels catch up. It follows another recent schedule change, Acts of Blood’s move to spring 2027, while Arknights: Endfield’s November update has a separately specified maintenance and pre-download timetable.