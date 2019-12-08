Combate Americas Results: Tito Ortiz Chokes Out Alberto Del Rio!

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Tito Ortiz 2
@fitetv Twitter

Tito Ortiz Forces Alberto Del Rio To Tap After A Rear-Naked Choke

The former WWE titleholder Alberto “El Patron” del Rio returns to the cage for the first time since 2010, where he takes on the ex-UFC Light Heavyweight champion “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz. The Combate Americas event is taking place live now (Saturday, December 7, 2019) in Hidalgo, Texas at the Payne Arena.

The referee in charge of this 210 lbs catchweight contest battle is Jason Herzog. The two scuffled at the weigh-in, and they will finally settle their misunderstandings after back-and-forth trash-talk.

Round 1

No glove touch, fighters are on the ground, Tito on the top. Knee to the belly, the Mexican gets back on his feet. Ortiz lands a right hand, scores another takedown.

Ortiz annihilates him with ground and pound blows, del Rio turtles, right hand. Ortiz secures the back mount, goes for a rear-naked choke. That’s it, rear-naked choke win for the former UFC light heavyweight king!!

Here are the highlights:

https://twitter.com/TUDNMEX/status/1203544494496309248

Alberto Del Rio drops to 9-6 MMA, 0-1 CA, Tito Ortiz improves the score to 21-12-1 MMA, 1-0 CA.

