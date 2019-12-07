Video: Tito Ortiz, Alberto Del Rio Weigh-In Scuffle

Tito Ortiz And Alberto Del Rio Shoved Each Other At Combate Americas Weigh-In

Tito Ortiz and Alberto del Rio are everything but friends. There was a lot of trash talk between the two in the last few weeks. Del Rio was especially creative with words.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ makes his Combate America debut tonight (Saturday, December 7, 2019) and meets the ex-WWE champ.

But before the bout, the two came face-to-face at Combate Americas weigh-in, where they pushed each other several times, so officials had no choice but to intervene and stop the bigger incident.

Alberto El Patron and Tito Ortiz get into it before their upcoming fight. pic.twitter.com/UjQHb8fvWu — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) December 7, 2019

Tito Ortiz last fought in 2018, where he turned the lights out on the former UFC kingpin Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell at Golden Boy 1. Before that, Ortiz choked out legendary trash-talker Chael Sonnen but lost the battle against Liam McGeary via first-round rear-naked choke.

Alberto del Rio hasn’t taken part in an MMA bout since 2010 when he was stopped by Yamamoto Hanshi. Prior to that, “El Patron” scored six back-to-back wins (five submissions and one head kick KO).

Del Rio has a negative score against the former UFC names. Mirko Cro Cop “Cro Copped” him in a violent fashion (huge left high kick after only 46 seconds) at Pride Bushido 1, while Japanese Judoka Kazuhiro Nakamura scored a unanimous decision nod at Pride 27.

Tito Ortiz is a betting favorite but you never know. Can Alberto del Rio score a surprising win tonight?