Zahid Valencia Faces Khidir Saipudinov At RAF Abu Dhabi On November 14

Zahid Valencia will face Khidir Saipudinov in a non-title cruiserweight wrestling match at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. The American enters with four wins in five league appearances, while his opponent is seeking his first RAF victory.

The pairing appeared in the promotion’s October 26 written preview and was included on its November 4 full-card announcement. Thursday’s individual match promotion is a reminder of that scheduled contest, not a newly announced addition. Etihad Arena hosts the event.

Valencia represents Cowboy Wrestling Club, while Saipudinov is listed with Abdulrashid Sadulaev Wrestling Club. RAF identifies the 29-year-old American’s hometown as Bellflower, California, and the 23-year-old Bahrain representative’s as Dagestan, Russia. Both athlete pages independently list the upcoming meeting.

MONEY TIME 💸 Zahid Valencia vs Khidir Saipudinov at #RAFABUDHABI on NOV 14 at Etihad Arena Tickets in bio. Watch in @foxnation in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ale3eSvSVe — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 5, 2026

YOUR #RAFABUDHABI CARD IS SET 🔥 A stacked night of wrestling featuring top names and high-stakes matchups awaits on NOV 14 at Etihad Arena. Tickets at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/GGrzivAF1S — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 4, 2026

A common opponent, different RAF results

Aeoden Sinclair provides a direct point of comparison in their league histories. Saipudinov lost 9-4 to Sinclair at RAF07 on March 28. Three weeks later, Valencia defeated the same wrestler 8-2 at RAF08 on April 18, according to the promotion’s individual match records.

RAF’s October 26 preview identifies Valencia as a two-time NCAA champion at Arizona State. His college achievements preceded the senior international success he now brings to professional freestyle competition.

Valencia’s other league victories came against Nate Jackson, Mahmoud Sebie and Ibragim Kadiev. His lone loss was to Parker Keckeisen in December 2025. Saipudinov’s profile, by contrast, lists only the Sinclair contest in its completed-match section.

The American also brings a senior world championship to the meeting. United World Wrestling’s results record him winning the 2025 freestyle title at 86 kilograms, including a 7-0 semifinal victory over Kamran Ghasempour and a 12-0 final against Hayato Ishiguro. That credential concerns international competition, separate from his RAF record.

A non-title test on a championship card

RAF’s matchup preview emphasizes Valencia’s ability to produce offense through misdirection and reactions. For Saipudinov, the promotion identifies initiating attacks and disguising entries as potential ways to interrupt that rhythm. These are the league’s pre-match assessments, rather than promises from either wrestler about a particular result.

Their contest is not one of the advertised championship matches. Kyle Dake faces Alp Arslan Begenjov for the cruiserweight championship elsewhere on the lineup. Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington headline in a separate cruiserweight crossover championship match, with Arman Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in the co-main event. The same card also includes Merab Dvalishvili against Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover match.

The promotion lists the November 14 event for 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, corresponding to 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Its viewing information names Fox Nation for the United States, Starzplay for the Middle East and North Africa, and its YouTube channel for global streaming.